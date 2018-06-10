11 tips for visiting Apple’s $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park

- source
Tucked into suburban California is a new tech landmark: Apple’s $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park.
The stunning building is completely circular and features walls made out of glass. Inside of the building, which is one mile in circumfrence, Apple employees are busy working on the company’s next big thing, like the new iPhones expected to come out this September.
This means Apple Park is a special place for Apple fans and devotees. Many flock to Cupertino, California, about an hour south of San Francisco, every day to get a glimpse of what some call “the spaceship.”
Here are a few tips to get the most out of visiting where Apple’s magic happens:
1. You’ll probably need a car to get there.
There isn’t much public transit in Silicon Valley, so tourists will need to find a way to get there from San Francisco or San Jose. A car is easiest.
2. The actual campus isn’t open to the public. You can walk around the perimeter, but you can’t get inside to see either the “spaceship” building or the on-campus theater where Apple launches new products.
Apple CEO Tim Cook explained why there aren’t tours for the public earlier this year.
3. But there is a visitor’s center that’s open to the public. It’s free to the public, located across the street from the campus, and there’s plenty of parking.
It’s located at 10600 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014, and you can find hours and other details at Apple’s website.
4. The visitor’s center is an Apple store, but there’s a lot to do there, including an AR experience, exclusive merchandise, and a cafe.
5. Don’t miss the Apple Park augmented reality experience, which lets you peek into the campus through an iPad.
6. There are Apple Park T-shirts and other accessories you can’t get anywhere else.
The shirts and other swag are a little bit pricey.
7. If you need a pick-me-up, there’s a cafe in the visitor’s center with snacks and coffee. On a weekday morning, you might see Apple employees taking meetings in the sunny cafe, and the WiFi is fast and reliable.
Here’s the menu — on an iPad, naturally.
8. The visitor’s center is an Apple store, so you can buy an iPad, iPhone, or Mac if you wish — or a charger if you left yours at home. There is no Genius Bar or repairs available at the Apple Park visitor’s center, though.
9. It’s easy to miss the upstairs roof deck, but it’s the highlight of the visitor’s center. Look for the Jony Ive-designed stairs.
Once you’re on the roof, you get the closest view of Apple Park available to the public.
That’s a glimpse of a $5 billion building between the trees.
10. It’s a great place to take photos.
The best views of Apple Park are still from the air, though.
11. And if you still can’t get enough Apple, Infinite Loop, Apple’s old headquarters, is a 6-minute drive away.
There’s an Apple store here open to the public, too. And it’s where the iPhone was invented.