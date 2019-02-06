Apple is once again the most valuable company in the world

source Getty

Apple surpassed Microsoft in market value at the close of trading Wednesday.

It means that Apple is currently the most valuable publicly traded company.

Apple has retaken the crown.

Apple surpassed Microsoft as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company at the close of trading on Wednesday after a hot streak stemming from better-than-expected earnings last week.

Apple was flat on Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of $821 billion, ahead of Microsoft’s market value of $813 billion after a 1.1% slide. Both were ahead of Amazon, which had a market value of $805 billion at the close of the markets on Wednesday.

It’s the first time Apple has closed as the most valuable company since December 3, according to Bloomberg data. Before that, the last time that Microsoft was more valuable than Apple was in 2010.

Although Apple had been whacked on fears of slowing Chinese demand, potential tariffs, a revenue warning, and slow iPhone demand, it’s been up 12% since its most recent earnings, where the company said that every other product line aside from the iPhone showed strong growth.

Here’s what Apple has done over the past month: