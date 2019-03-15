Apple just released a 45-second video on why you should care about your smartphone’s privacy

source Apple

Apple released a new 45-second ad all about privacy this week.

The ad highlights one of the main differentiators between Apple and its competitors like Google and Facebook.

Apple released a new ad on Thursday where it makes the case for caring about your smartphone’s privacy.

In the 45-second video, Apple presents various scenarios where people typically want privacy: at home, at the office, while talking to others, in the car, and even in the bathroom.

The final tagline at the end says, “If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on.”

You can check out the video below.

Apple has an entire page on its website dedicated solely to privacy. From customer passcodes, to your photos, to Siri questions, to Apple Pay, Apple says it “doesn’t gather your personal information to sell to advertisers or other organizations,” and all of your data is walled off from merchants, third parties, and even Apple itself. It also explains how it enforces privacy across every app let into its App Store as well.

This ad could be perceived as a dig toward Apple’s competitors – namely, Facebook and Google, which are famous for monetizing their free applications by using anonymous user data to market their advertising platforms to third parties and advertisers.

While Apple has a pretty good track record with privacy, it hasn’t been perfect. Just over a month ago, in fact, Apple devices suffered from a major FaceTime bug that let people eavesdrop on others through their phones, even if they didn’t answer the call. Apple fixed the issue in about a week.