Here are all of the new products Apple is expected to launch by the end of the year

caption Dummy versions of the what is reportedly the iPhone 11 alongside the iPhone XS. source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Apple is expected to release several new products this fall, including new iPhones and its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

Apple typically debuts its new iPhone and Apple Watch in September.

It’s unclear when other new products, like its forthcoming digital services for video and gaming, will arrive.

Apple already released new iPads, a refreshed iPod, new AirPods, and a credit card in 2019, but the company is far from being finished.

With the fall quickly approaching, here’s a look at the other Apple products we’re expected to see before the year’s end, from new iPhones to streaming services.

The iPhone 11

caption A dummy model of what may be the iPhone 11 source YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September, as it has done in years past.

This year’s trio of iPhones are rumored to feature a new camera with three lenses, a feature that makes it possible to wirelessly charge other devices by resting them on the back of the iPhone, and a frosted glass design, among other changes.

Apple’s successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are likely to get the triple-lens camera, while the iPhone XR sequel may have only two cameras. That third camera could be used to enable the iPhone to capture a wider field of view, just like the ultra-wide-angle lens on Samsung’s Galaxy S10.

The Apple Watch Series 5

caption The Apple Watch Series 4 source Hollis Johnson

If Apple maintains the pattern it’s followed in years past, there could be a new Apple Watch on the horizon.

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch alongside the latest iPhone every September since 2016, so there’s a chance the Cupertino-based tech giant could do so again this year.

The next Apple Watch, which may be called the Apple Watch Series 5 if the company sticks with the current branding, will likely include a new processor that boosts performance and battery life. One rumor also suggests it could come in a new ceramic casing option.

Apple may also add native sleep tracking capabilities, according to Bloomberg, but that feature may not arrive until 2020.

Apple TV Plus

Apple unveiled its big-budget streaming service back in March, which includes premium programming tied to big names like Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. But it hasn’t yet said when it will launch.

We’ll find out soon enough, however, since the company said that it plans to announce more details around pricing and availability for Apple TV Plus in the fall.

Apple TV Plus is a subscription service you’ll be able to access through the company’s TV app, which is available on Apple’s mobile devices, Apple TV, and certain Samsung smart TVs. The app is coming to the Mac this fall, too.

Apple Arcade

source Apple

Apple is also launching a subscription gaming service that it says will feature 100 games, all of which will be exclusive to the service.

There’s no official release date yet, but the company previously said it will be coming to the App Store the fall. Pricing has not yet been announced either, but there’s a chance we’ll hear about that during the iPhone event the company is expected to hold in September.

Mac Pro

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Apple took the wraps off its latest Mac Pro in June, representing the first time it’s updated its professional-grade powerhouse since its predecessor launched in 2013. As is the case with other previously announced products like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, there’s no precise launch date beyond the fall.

The Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and features a new look and build that’s designed to be easily modified and upgraded. Apple will also be selling a $5,000 display and a $1,000 stand to go along with it.

More new AirPods

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple just launched its second-generation AirPods in March, but the company could already be planning to release two more models in the coming months. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities who’s become known for his Apple product predictions, believes the firm will release two new pairs of AirPods in the fourth quarter of 2019 or first quarter of 2020, as 9to5Mac reported.

One model is said to be an iterative update, while the other will reportedly have a more significant redesign.