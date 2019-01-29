Apple offers a weak second-quarter forecast after delivering results that were in line with depressed expectations

Apple’s holiday quarter results were in-line with the muted expectations of Wall Street, which reduced its forecasts after the company warned earlier this month of disappointing revenue.

But the company warned that its second-quarter results could be below analysts estimates. Its guidance also implied that it expects to post disappointing earnings in the period.

Investors reacted positively to the news. In recent after-hours trading, Apple’s stock was up $5.44 a share, or 3.5%, to $160.12.

Apple slightly topped earnings forecasts for its first fiscal quarter and posted sales that met Wall Street’s estimates.

Read this: Here’s why Apple’s China situation is at ‘code red,’ and why it needs to take dramatic action to plug up a key weakness in the business

Here’s what Apple reported and how it compared with analyst expectations and the company’s year-earlier results:

Fiscal first-quarter (FQ1) revenue: $84.3 billion. Wall Street was looking for $83.97 billion. In FQ1 2018, Apple posted $88.29 billion in sales.

$84.3 billion. Wall Street was looking for $83.97 billion. In FQ1 2018, Apple posted $88.29 billion in sales. FQ1 earnings per share (EPS): $4.18. Analysts had forecast $4.17 a share. In FQ1 2018, the company earned $3.89 a share.

$4.18. Analysts had forecast $4.17 a share. In FQ1 2018, the company earned $3.89 a share. Fiscal second-quarter (FQ2) revenue guidance: $55 billion to $59 billion. Prior to the report, Wall Street had predicted $58.97 billion. In FQ2 2018, Apple saw sales of $61.14 billion.

$55 billion to $59 billion. Prior to the report, Wall Street had predicted $58.97 billion. In FQ2 2018, Apple saw sales of $61.14 billion. FQ2 EPS guidance: Apple didn’t offer specific EPS guidance, but its outlook for its second quarter implies that it expects to post earnings of between $2.13 and $2.51 a share, assuming its share count falls by about the same amount it did in its first quarter. Analysts had forecast $2.62 a share before its report. In FQ2 2018, the company earned $2.73 a share.

Apple’s results were weighed down by plunging sales of its iPhones, its most important product line. The company posted $51.9 million in iPhone revenue, which was down a whopping 15% from the same period a year earlier.

For the first time, the company did not report the total number of iPhones it sold. The company controversially announced in November that it would discontinue reporting unit sales of its products; many analysts took that as a sign Apple expected the number of iPhones its sells to decline.

With this report, though, the company did offer investors more insight into the performance and profitability of what it sees as its two major business lines – products and services.

Apple’s services business, which includes such things as its commissions on sales through its app store, the money Google pays it for directing web searches its way, and subscriptions to its iCloud and Apple Music offerngs, saw its revenue grow 19% from the first quarter of 2018 to $10.9 billion. That business’s operating margin amounted to 62.8% of sales in the just-completed period, up from 58.3% a year earlier.

Tim Cook, the company’s CEO, already warned investors and analysts earlier this month of disappointing results, saying that its revenue will likely be around $84 billion for the holiday period. Previously, the company had expected to post sales of between $89 billion and $93 billion.

Apple’s shares closed regular trading down $1.62, or 1%, to $154.68.