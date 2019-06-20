Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops over concerns that the battery could overheat

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple has recalled its 15-inch MacBook Pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017 due to potential overheating risks from the battery.

Apple is warning customers with affected devices to stop using the laptop and pursue a free battery replacement.

Apple has issued a voluntary recall for certain MacBook Pro laptops containing a battery that might overheat and pose a “safety risk,” the company said on Thursday.

The voluntary recall applies to a limited number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple is asking affected customers to stop using the device and to go to Apple for a free battery replacement.

No other MacBook laptops are affected by this voluntary recall.

Users can check to see if their Mac is impacted by navigating to the “About This Mac” section in the Apple menu and entering their computer’s serial number on the recall page. Only models referred to as “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)” in the “About This Mac” are part of the recall.

The announcement comes after Apple issued a voluntary recall for international AC wall plug adapters designed to be used in areas such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom in April. Those adapters could break and pose a risk of electrical shock in rare cases, the company said.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro recall also comes at a time when Apple’s laptops have been under increased scrutiny because of reported issues with the company’s butterfly keyboard. Since Apple debuted the new butterfly mechanism in 2015, users have encountered problems in which the keys don’t respond when pressed or register two taps instead of one. Apple recently released new MacBook Pro models with a refreshed keyboard that it says will substantially reduce such issues, and expanded its Keyboard Service Program to cover all computers with butterfly keyboards.

The recall is just the latest instance of a lithium-ion battery posing potential safety risks. In 2017, Samsung was forced to recall its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after it received reports of the device overheating and, in some cases, catching fire.