Apple has finally released a battery case for the latest iPhones, and it costs $129

Apple released new battery cases for recent iPhone models on Tuesday.

The cases come in black and white and cost $129. There are compatible models available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

According to Apple, the Smart Battery cases are compatible with wireless charging pads, and can power an iPhone for up to 21 hours of internet use, increasing the battery life an iPhone can get on a single charge.

source Apple

Apple introduced its battery cases along with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7, but until Tuesday had declined to release new battery cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer phones.

Unfortunately, it looks like iPhone X owners are out of luck. Apple did not release an iPhone X battery case. Some cases are compatible with both the iPhone X and iPhone XS, but none of the cases released on Tuesday list the iPhone X as a compatible device.

“The Smart Battery Case isn’t compatible with iPhone 8 or iPhone X,” according to a support page posted on Tuesday.

From the product listing:

“Engineered for iPhone XS Max, the Smart Battery Case gives you even longer battery life while offering great protection. Inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. And on the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off.”

“The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers. You can charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time up to 37 hours, Internet use up to 20 hours, and even longer audio and video playback.* With the Smart Battery Case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left.”

