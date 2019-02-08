Apple’s new head of retail just got about $8 million in stock grants, and she could be paid even more if Apple crushes it

caption Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s new head of retail. source Apple

Apple has granted its new head of retail about $8 million in restricted stock, according to SEC filings.

The number of shares Deirdre O’Brien can collect could go up based on Apple’s performance.

Still, it’s less than the previous retail head Angela Ahrendts was paid, which was about $170 million over five years.

Apple’s new head of retail Deirdre O’Brien is getting paid.

Apple has granted her two large chunks of Apple stock, worth about $8.2 million total at the current price.

One batch of 23,922 shares vests over three years starting in 2021. The other batch of 23,922 shares vests in 2021, and it could double if Apple performs well, according to an SEC filing from Thursday.

That’s in addition to about $18.6 million in restricted shares that are already vesting through 2022, which were detailed in a separate Thursday SEC filing.

Deirdre O’Brien’s official title is “Senior Vice President, Retail + People.” She’s a 30-year veteran of Apple, and previously held executive positions in both the operations division, where she handled demand forecasting, and Apple’s HR division.

“Deirdre brings insight and experience gained over 30 years at Apple – decades spent focusing on the connection between customers and the people and processes that serve them,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees.

She takes over for Angela Ahrendts, who was one of Apple’s most highly paid executives. Ahrendts received a huge signing bonus worth about $68 million when she joined, and in subsequent years, her compensation usually landed between $20 and $30 million per year in stock and salary. She was paid at least $170 million during her time at Apple, according to Bloomberg data.

Here are the SEC forms:

source EDGAR