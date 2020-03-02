It looks like Apple sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, and food to China employees on lockdown

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Getty

It looks like Apple has sent care packages containing iPads, hand sanitizer, food and more to its staff in China who remain on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As first reported by MacRumors, it appears that Apple staff have posted about receiving the packages on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

Apple has not confirmed the posts are genuine. Business Insider has contacted Apple for comment.

On Friday, a Weibo account called “Apple Express” posted pictures of the packages, which also appear to contain tea, coffee, and cookies.

caption A letter apparently written by Apple to Chinese staffers on lockdown. source Apple Exchange/Weibo

Translated by Insider’s Alex Ma, the post reads: “Apple sent care packages to employees stranded in Hubei, Wenzhou, and other provinces. Apart from face masks, infrared thermometers, and snacks and stuff, it even had an iPad. We saw some relatives of Apple employees mentioning this. They were all moved by how much the company cared.”

The post also displayed a letter Apple sent to employees alongside the packages, which appears to have been typed in English and is dated February 19.

It reads:

“Dear Colleagues in Hubei and Wenzhou:

“We hope this note finds you healthy and well.

“Since the last communication with you, we understand that you are all staying strong in this challenging time. We understand the difficulties you are facing and would like to provide our best support to you and your families.

“We are sending our best wishes to you on behalf of the entire Apple Team, together, with another CareKit for you and your families. In the kit, you will find comfort items and an iPad which can be used to facilitate children’s online learning or help pass the time during your prolonged stay away from your home.”

caption An image of the purported ‘CareKit’ package from Apple, including an iPad and food items. source Apple Exchange/Weibo

As the coronavirus continues to spread within China and globally, Apple has taken increasingly stringent measures to protect its staff.

During an earnings call late January, Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts the company had restricted employee travel to China except in limited “business-critical situations” – a measure also adopted by the likes of Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

“We’re taking additional precautions and frequently deep-cleaning our stores as well as conducting temperature checks for employees,” Cook added.

Yet despite these hardline measures, the US tech giants have not managed to keep all their staff virus-free, hindered as they are by the global scale of their workforces. To date, two Amazon employees based in Italy have contracted the coronavirus, as has a Google employee in Switzerland.

Last week, Cook said he was “very optimistic” China is getting the coronavirus under control, adding that the company was ramping up iPhone production as it gradually reopens factories in the country.