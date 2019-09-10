People are roasting Apple for trying to make ‘slofies’ happen

source Apple

Apple unveiled Tuesday its iPhone 11, which will have a number of new camera features and lenses.

One of the newest camera features on the iPhone 11 is the ability to use the front-facing camera to take slow-motion selfies, which Apple dubbed “slofies.”

People on Twitter are already roasting Apple for trying to promote the term, which some users are saying they never want to use or hear used ever again.

Apple’s plan to launch the newest, trendiest term among teens may be backfiring already.

Apple announced a number of new camera lenses and feature for its new phone, the iPhone 11, at its keynote event on Tuesday. One of those features is the ability to use the front-facing camera for slow-motion video selfies – which Apple has dubbed “slofies.”

If Apple wanted to get people talking by introducing a new portmanteau to their vocabulary, it’s working, but not necessarily in the way the company would prefer. People on Twitter are already roasting Apple for the new term, with some saying they have no plans to ever use the term and would prefer to never hear it ever again.

Upgrading to iPhone 11 vs. keeping your old phone is a real slofie’s choice — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) September 10, 2019

Ok they’re about to do a bunch of performance demos so lemme just take this opportunity to say “slofie” out loud for the first and last time ever in my life. Thank you. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 10, 2019

I’m already calling “slofie” the worst word of 2019 #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 10, 2019

apple just premiered something it calls “slow-mo selfies,” which it is trying to coin as “slofies.” this is the first and last time i will acknowledge this word!!! pic.twitter.com/5WUhMRGacH — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) September 10, 2019

The iPhone 11, available starting September 20, will start at $699. In addition to debuting the new iPhone 11 (and trying to add new vernacular to people’s vocabularies), Apple also revealed two higher-end iPhone models, a new iPad model, and new Apple Watches.