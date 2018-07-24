Apple apologizes for the MacBook Pro throttling ‘bug’ and releases a software fix

Apple is rolling out an update to the 2018 MacBook Pros that should fix the controversial overheating issue that some prominent tech YouTubers, as well as some users.

The overheating issue was caused by a firmware bug.

In a statement to Business Insider, Apple said:

“Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we’ve identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro. A bug fix is included in today’s macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended. We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems. Customers can expect the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to be up to 70% faster, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website.”