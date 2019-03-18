Apple is reportedly ‘squeamish’ about how iPhones and Macs are being featured in its new TV shows

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook brandishes an iPhone. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Apple is expected to unveil its streaming service later this month, along with a crop of original series.

The hands-on approach of Apple executives has been noted by some producers.

The New York Times now reports that executives have given notes on how Apple products like iPhones are portrayed.

Apple is expected to unveil its new streaming service complete with original content later this month.

The build-up has been intense, with Apple plugging $1 billion into original series and wrangling big-ticket names, such as Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon.

But stories persist about meddling from Apple executives.

Previously, reports emerged that Apple executives – including CEO Tim Cook – baulked at the edgier aspects of some of its programming, with Cook giving notes such as “don’t be so mean.”

Cook also reportedly went so far as to spike a semi-autobiographical drama by Dr. Dre after objecting to scenes showing drugs, sex, and violence.

Now it seems the Apple executives’ notes are getting very specific. Sources working on Apple’s upcoming series told New York Times that execs had shown a “squeamishness” around the portrayal of Apple products such as iPhones and Macs.

It is not clear from the Times’ report what had sparked the concern, but it would not be too much of a leap to imagine that Apple would be reluctant to see its tech portrayed in a pejorative light.