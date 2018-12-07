Apple’s stock just went into the red for the year

- source
- Apple stock closed at $168.49 on Friday, sliding more than 3%.
- Apple is now down for the year. On the last day of trading in 2017, December 29, it closed at $169.23.
- Apple stock has had a wild year of ups and downs. It gained through the first nine months of the year – spurred by tax cuts, share buybacks, and rising iPhone prices.
- But it has slumped over the past two months. It’s lost 27% since October 3, when it closed at $232.07, wiping out its gains for the year.
- It’s now down less than 1% year to date.
- There are a lot of reasons for Apple’s slide, including fears of slowing iPhone sales, reduced disclosures, and China risk.
- Watch Apple trade in real-time here. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 3.1% on Friday.
