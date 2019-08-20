Signing up for all of Apple’s subscription services will likely cost you $35 per month

source Apple

Apple is making a major push into digital subscriptions this year, launching Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade.

Along with Apple Music, which launched in 2015, Apple will offer four digital content subscription services by the end of the 2019, with a combined cost of around $35 per month, based on the latest pricing reports.

The new subscriptions arrive as sales for Apple’s iPhones decline, giving the company new ways to capitalize on the millions of existing Apple customers.

Investing in Apple’s full line-up of subscription services could cost customers up to $35 per month. The company already offers Apple Music and Apple News Plus for $10 per month, while Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade are expected to launch this fall for around $10 and $5 per month, respectively.

For those not keeping count, Apple will operate four digital content subscription services by the end of the year, along with its existing iCloud, Apple Care, and upgrade services for Apple hardware.

Apple is investing billions of dollars to build a unique ecosystem for the millions of customers who have bought iPhones, Mac computers and other Apple devices. The company has seen a notable decline in the number of iPhones sold this year, but the new subscription services could entice millions of existing Apple customers to spend more money with the company for the longterm.

Apple Music launched in 2015 and surpassed Spotify as America’s most popular music subscription service earlier this year with 28 million paid subscribers. Apple News Plus launched in March and gives users access to dozens of monthly magazines and a curated selection of articles from major publications like The Wall Street Journal.

Apple TV Plus compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and the upcoming Disney Plus video streaming service. At a reported price point of around $10 per month, Apple TV Plus will likely cost slightly less than its competition, but it won’t come with the same massive catalogue of old shows that you can find on Hulu, Netflix, or Prime Video.

Instead, Apple TV Plus will focus on original programming. Apple’s move into TV will include documentaries from Oprah Winfrey, a new show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and a new production from Steven Spielberg.

Earlier this year the company also updated the Apple TV app, allowing users to subscribe to popular paid channels like HBO and Showtime directly through the Apple TV service. The update helps make Apple’s TV offerings a one-stop shop for cord-cutters who want to move away from cable.

Apple Arcade will offer a library of more than 100 ad-free games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV for $5 per month, according to a recent report. While Apple’s App Store already offers thousands of games for free, Apple Arcade will provide a curated experience to help users find quality games to play. Apple has also invested in exclusive games for Apple Arcade to make the subscription more appealing.

Apple’s subscription services are specifically designed for customers who have bought into the company’s product line, which limits their reach when compared to far-reaching services like Netflix and Spotify. Apple is working to offer quality competition that will encourage people to stay connected to their iPhones and Macs.

Apple customers are probably used to paying premium prices for Apple products, but $35 might be a steep price for a monthly investment. Of course, customers don’t have to sign up for every Apple service, and some could simply complement their existing choices for entertainment. It’s also possible that Apple could offer a discounted subscription bundle for dedicated customers. To compare, Disney plans to offer a bundle of Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus for $13 per month, though the services would cost $18 separately.