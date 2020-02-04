Apple suppliers reportedly aim to resume full production in China on February 10 despite coronavirus fears

Major Apple suppliers including iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co – better-known as Foxconn – reportedly aim to resume production in the country next week.

Apple itself has trodden carefully when it comes to navigating the risks posed by the coronavirus, with CEO Tim Cook barring Apple employees from travelling to China except in "business-critical situations."

Key Apple suppliers including iPhone-maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co – better-known as Foxconn – reportedly aim to resume production in the country from February 10.

According to Bloomberg, Apple suppliers in China such as Quanta Computer, Inventec and LG Display also intend to resume work in China from next week.

China is a vital country for Apple in terms of the role it plays in the tech giant’s supply chain. Quanta Computer helps assemble Apple Watches, while Inventec helps make its AirPods and LG Display supplies OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens used on some iPhone models.

This reported return to work by Apple’s suppliers would appear to undermine Apple’s own directives when it comes to navigating the risks posed by the coronavirus.

caption Inventec helps produce Apple’s AirPods wireless earphones. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

During an earnings call last month, the tech giant’s CEO Tim Cook barred Apple employees from travelling to China except in “business-critical situations.”

“We’re taking additional precautions and frequently deep-cleaning our stores as well as conducting temperature checks for employees,” Cook added.

The tech giant has also closed down at least three stores in China because of the coronavirus, and is also frequently deep-cleaning its Apple Stores and monitoring employees’ temperatures.

To date, there have been around 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with at least 361 deaths. After first emerging in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has since spread to every region of China.

Cases have also been confirmed in at least 24 other countries on 4 different continents.

Business Insider has approached Apple and Foxconn for comment.