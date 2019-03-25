Apple is teasing fans with a playful live stream of the Steve Jobs Theater ahead of its big TV event

Apple is teasing the launch of its TV service on Monday with a series of cryptic messages.

A live stream of the Steve Jobs Theater has featured playful nods to stars of upcoming Apple shows.

It is also showing what appears to be an Apple Maps journey to Cupertino, California.

Here’s everything Apple is expected to announce at its special event.

Apple is gearing up for its big TV event in playful (yet, no doubt, meticulously planned) fashion.

After a week of product-related announcements from the company, showcasing new AirPods, a new iMac, and iPad, a big reveal is expected on Monday. That curtain raiser is widely said to be the launch of a new TV streaming service.

To ramp up the hype, the company is broadcasting what appears to be a live stream from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Although the theater is empty, the curtain at the front of the stage has sometimes opened to reveal various cryptic messages, before being drawn again.

Early on Monday morning, it has been showing a live Apple Maps journey, likely to be navigating from Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, to Cupertino, the home of Apple.

Other teases have included missed calls from Captain America himself, Chris Evans. Evans has reportedly signed up for Apple series “Defending Jacob,” which tells the story of a father who defends his teenage son when he is accused of murder.

In a less subtle tease, the screen beamed the famous Hollywood Sign into the Steve Jobs Theater.

Others have spotted a supposed text exchange between Apple CEO Time Cook and Kevin Durant, the basketball player who will reportedly be the subject of an Apple drama series.

Steve Jobs Theater live stream fun continues…@tim_cook: So you're at Apple Park?@KDTrey5: Yeah. Kevin Durant at the Apple Event tomorrow? Apple ordered a TV series about the NBA star's early life for its streaming video service. pic.twitter.com/ihUB120DFA — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 24, 2019

Currently, Apple does offer a TV app for use on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. But the app is little more than an intermediary, directing users to other TV service providers.

The idea behind Apple’s new offering is to provide a service that rivals Netflix, whereby Apple streams original content produced by independent production companies, as well as content from other services.

Indeed, in anticipation of a potential threat, Netflix has already distanced itself from Apple’s project. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will not be collaborating with Apple on any shows; neither will it allow its own shows to be shown via Apple’s new service.

Apple has invested roughly $2 billion in the project, according to reports, with $1 billion spent on creating around 30 in-house shows, the Financial Times said. Big Hollywood names have been involved, from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Financial Times, analysts estimate Apple could charge $10 to $15 a month for a subscription package that includes its original shows. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Apple wants to sell subscriptions to premium cable channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz for $9.99 each on its new TV app.