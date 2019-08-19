Apple just dropped another trailer for its new show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and it’s much more revealing than the first teaser

source YouTube/Apple TV

The official trailer has dropped for Apple’s upcoming TV show starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names, and it’s given viewers a bit more insight into what to expect from the company’s new original series.

Apple first released a teaser trailer for its original series “The Morning Show” last week. The cryptic teaser featuring only the voices of its stars confused many viewers, who were expecting to hear more about the show – first introduced in March – and the characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

But the newest trailer, which dropped Monday, offers viewers a clearer glimpse into what “The Morning Show” will be about. The series follows the fallout after one of the hosts of the titular morning show, played by Carell, is fired amidst mysterious “allegations,” and how his co-host, played by Aniston, deals when a younger co-host, played by Witherspoon, is brought in to work with her.

“The Morning Show” will debut in the fall exclusively on Apple TV Plus, the company’s new streaming service. Other original content from Apple TV Plus includes a Steven Spielberg reboot, Oprah Winfrey documentaries, and a TV show starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.

Watch the official trailer for Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”: