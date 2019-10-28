Apple CEO Tim Cook quietly changed his Twitter avatar to feature the new AirPods Pro

Apple debuted its newest AirPods on Monday, called AirPods Pro, that have a new design, noise-cancelling abilities, and cost $250.

It took only minutes for eagle-eyed Twitter users to notice that Apple CEO Tim Cook had changed his Twitter photo to add an AirPods Pro earbud.

The photo is pretty similar to Cook’s old Twitter photo except it features the new AirPods Pro, whose design is visibly different from the original AirPods.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is already celebrating the company’s release of its newest AirPods earbuds with a new profile picture on Twitter.

On Monday, Apple unveiled its newest version of its popular AirPods wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro come with a brand-new design and noise cancelling technology, and will cost $250.

Just minutes after Apple’s announcement, Twitter users spotted Cook’s new profile picture on Twitter. Upon first look, Cook’s photo doesn’t look much different: It’s the same smiling, denim shirt-clad Cook portrait that has long been the CEO’s Twitter avatar. But if you look closely, you can see an AirPod earbud placed in Cook’s ear.

It’s not clear exactly whether Cook made the picture change before or after Apple officially announced its AirPods Pro at noon eastern time. But it’s not hard to spot that the AirPods in Cook’s ear is an AirPods Pro earbud, with a rectangular black speaker along the back of the earpiece that doesn’t exist on the older AirPods.

The AirPods Pro cost are already available for preorder on Apple’s website, and are scheduled to arrive on Oct. 30.