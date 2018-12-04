Here are the top iPhone apps and games of the year, according to Apple

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Apple announced its top iPhone and iPad apps of the year on Tuesday.

There are a lot of hidden gems on the lists, including Procreate Pocket, Donut Country, and Froggipedia.

Download links are below.

If you’re looking for apps for your iPhone, Apple’s year-end awards are a good place to start.

Apple revealed its top apps of the year on Tuesday, including hand-picked suggestions for iPhone app of the year and iPhone game of the year.

Apple also revealed year-end charts for the most downloaded apps on iPhones and iPads. The most-downloaded app of 2018 was YouTube, an Google-owned app. In second place is Facebook’s Instagram, and behind it is Snapchat.

Here are the top iPhone and iPad apps of the year:

Apple’s iPhone app of the year is Procreate Pocket, a sketching and drawing app.

source App Store

Check out Procreate Pocket on the App Store.

Apple’s iPhone game of the year is Donut County, a $5 puzzle came where you play as a raccoon.

Check out Donut County on the App Store.

Apple’s iPad app of the year is Froggipedia, a $4 augmented reality app for studying amphibians and frogs.

Check out Froggipedia on the App Store.

Apple named Gorogoa, a $5 puzzle game featuring hand-drawn graphics, as its iPad game of the year.

Check out Gorogoa in the App Store.

Here’s the full list of top apps:

Here’s the full list of most-downloaded games: