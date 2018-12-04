Here are the top iPhone apps and games of the year, according to Apple

By
Kif Leswing, Business Insider US
-

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

  • Apple announced its top iPhone and iPad apps of the year on Tuesday.
  • There are a lot of hidden gems on the lists, including Procreate Pocket, Donut Country, and Froggipedia.
  • Download links are below.

If you’re looking for apps for your iPhone, Apple’s year-end awards are a good place to start.

Apple revealed its top apps of the year on Tuesday, including hand-picked suggestions for iPhone app of the year and iPhone game of the year.

Apple also revealed year-end charts for the most downloaded apps on iPhones and iPads. The most-downloaded app of 2018 was YouTube, an Google-owned app. In second place is Facebook’s Instagram, and behind it is Snapchat.

Here are the top iPhone and iPad apps of the year:

Apple’s iPhone app of the year is Procreate Pocket, a sketching and drawing app.

Check out Procreate Pocket on the App Store.

Apple’s iPhone game of the year is Donut County, a $5 puzzle came where you play as a raccoon.

Check out Donut County on the App Store.

Apple’s iPad app of the year is Froggipedia, a $4 augmented reality app for studying amphibians and frogs.

Check out Froggipedia on the App Store.

Apple named Gorogoa, a $5 puzzle game featuring hand-drawn graphics, as its iPad game of the year.

Check out Gorogoa in the App Store.

Here’s the full list of top apps:

  1. YouTube
  2. Instagram
  3. Snapchat
  4. Facebook Messenger
  5. Facebook
  6. Bitmoji
  7. Netflix
  8. Google Maps
  9. Gmail
  10. Spotify
  11. Amazon
  12. Uber
  13. WhatsApp
  14. Pandora
  15. Wish
  16. TikTok
  17. Cash App
  18. Google Photos
  19. Google Chrome
  20. Twitter

Here’s the full list of most-downloaded games:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Helix Jump
  3. Rise Up
  4. PUBG Mobile
  5. Hole.io
  6. Love Balls
  7. Snake Vs. Block
  8. Rules of Survival
  9. Roblox
  10. Dune!
  11. Subway Surfers
  12. Episode – Choose Your Story
  13. Word Link
  14. Toon Blast
  15. Color Road
  16. HQ Trivia
  17. Twisty Road
  18. 8 Ball Pool
  19. Kick the Buddy
  20. Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games