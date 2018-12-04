Here are the top iPhone apps and games of the year, according to Apple

- source
- Apple announced its top iPhone and iPad apps of the year on Tuesday.
- There are a lot of hidden gems on the lists, including Procreate Pocket, Donut Country, and Froggipedia.
- Download links are below.
If you’re looking for apps for your iPhone, Apple’s year-end awards are a good place to start.
Apple revealed its top apps of the year on Tuesday, including hand-picked suggestions for iPhone app of the year and iPhone game of the year.
Apple also revealed year-end charts for the most downloaded apps on iPhones and iPads. The most-downloaded app of 2018 was YouTube, an Google-owned app. In second place is Facebook’s Instagram, and behind it is Snapchat.
Here are the top iPhone and iPad apps of the year:
Apple’s iPhone app of the year is Procreate Pocket, a sketching and drawing app.
Check out Procreate Pocket on the App Store.
Apple’s iPhone game of the year is Donut County, a $5 puzzle came where you play as a raccoon.
Check out Donut County on the App Store.
Apple’s iPad app of the year is Froggipedia, a $4 augmented reality app for studying amphibians and frogs.
Check out Froggipedia on the App Store.
Apple named Gorogoa, a $5 puzzle game featuring hand-drawn graphics, as its iPad game of the year.
Check out Gorogoa in the App Store.
Here’s the full list of top apps:
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Facebook Messenger
- Bitmoji
- Netflix
- Google Maps
- Gmail
- Spotify
- Amazon
- Uber
- Pandora
- Wish
- TikTok
- Cash App
- Google Photos
- Google Chrome
Here’s the full list of most-downloaded games:
- Fortnite
- Helix Jump
- Rise Up
- PUBG Mobile
- Hole.io
- Love Balls
- Snake Vs. Block
- Rules of Survival
- Roblox
- Dune!
- Subway Surfers
- Episode – Choose Your Story
- Word Link
- Toon Blast
- Color Road
- HQ Trivia
- Twisty Road
- 8 Ball Pool
- Kick the Buddy
- Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games