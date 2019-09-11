Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are coming to Singapore – here’s when and how much they’ll cost

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the Apple TV+, which launches in Singapore November 1, 2019. Apple

Apple announced Tuesday (Sept 10) the launch of their new video streaming service, Apple TV+, and a new game subscription service, Apple Arcade, at a media event held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Both services will be priced from S$6.98 (USD$4.99) per month in Singapore.

Here’s what you can expect:

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1 in Singapore as the world’s first all-original video streaming service. It will also come with a seven-day free trial.

One Apple TV+ subscription can be shared by six people, under a family sharing feature.

It will feature shows like “See” and “The Morning Show” with big names like Jason Momoa, Steve Carrell, and Jennifer Anniston. According to earlier reports, the tech giant has committed US$6 billion (S$8.3 billion) for original content.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will star in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show”. Apple

The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac and online at tv.apple.com. In a statement, Apple said that anyone who purchases any version of the aforementioned devices will be given a one-year subscription of Apple TV+ for free.

Subscribers can watch offline and online, on-demand, and ad-free. All Apple TV+ originals will include subtitles and dubs from 40 languages, including subtitles for the deaf, hard-of-hearing (SDH) or closed captions.

The app will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs. In the future, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms will support the Apple TV app as well, Apple said.

Apple Arcade

As for Apple’s latest foray into the gaming industry, Apple Arcade will launch on September 19 in Singapore.

Subscribers will be granted unlimited access to the entire catalogue of new and exclusive games, playable online and offline on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV. Games can be downloaded from the App Store’s brand-new “Arcade” tab.

There is also a 1-month free trial if you want to test the service before making a purchase.

Apple said that all games will come ad-free and there will be no additional purchases needed.

As the games in Apple Arcade can be played across multiple platforms, some games will also support controllers, including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4, MFi game controllers, touch controls and Siri Remote.

A variety of different game genres like action and adventure, puzzle and party games will be available such as:

“PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” by Bandai Namco

Last PAC-MAN standing wins! Apple

“Overland” by Finji

Post-apocalyptic road-trip survival game. Apple

“Steven Universe: Unleash the Light” by Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Pick your favourite characters and unlock awesome new abilities and costumes! Apple

