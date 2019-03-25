IT’S HERE: Apple finally unveils its streaming TV service, Apple TV Plus

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Apple

Apple on Monday finally unveiled its long-rumored TV streaming service: Apple TV Plus.

The service is Apple’s latest venture into the television business.

The company announced the new service at its Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Apple on Monday finally unveiled its long-rumored TV service during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California: It's called Apple TV Plus, and it's an ad-free streaming service that's part of the revamped Apple TV app.

Apple said it was producing a variety of original content for the service, though it didn’t announced pricing or a release date.

Additionally, Apple unveiled a major update to its Apple TV app alongside plans to bring the app to several new places – from Amazon’s Fire service to Samsung smart TVs and even Roku.

Apple outlined some of its goals as it pushes into TV:

The idea is that the Apple TV app will act as a portal to all your entertainment, in a new section called Apple TV Channels – whether it’s cable subscription-based or on streaming services like HBO Go or through Apple TV Plus.

Apple said:

Users can subscribe to and watch new Apple TV channels – paying for only services they want, like HBO, SHOWTIME and Starz – all on demand, available on and offline, with incredible picture quality and sound; enjoy sports, news and network TV from cable and satellite providers as well as purchase or rent iTunes movies and TV shows all within the new, personalized Apple TV app.

It’s unclear when Apple TV Plus will arrive on the Apple TV app. The company says more information will be available this fall.

Additionally, the Apple TV app is coming to a variety of competitors’ devices, from Amazon’s Fire TV platform to Roku and Samsung smart TVs.

Apple TV Plus

Apple’s biggest announcement was its push into original content production, which is tied to the new Apple TV Plus service. To showcase some of those creations, Apple invited several creators onstage:

Steven Spielberg announced a reboot of his classic TV series “Amazing Stories.”

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell announced a new sitcom named “The Morning Show.”

Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa announced a travel show.

Kumail Nanjiani announced a docuseries about immigrants living in the US called “Little America.”

A new show from the folks behind “Sesame Street” was also unveiled, “Helpsters,” focused on teaching coding to kids. Big Bird showed up to announce the show, alongside Cody, the host of the “Helpsters.”

And that wasn’t all: “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams appeared alongside the singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles to announce a new show named “Little Voice.”

No trailers were shown for any of the shows, but a sizzle reel with clips of each was run.

Additionally, a variety of other creatives were announced as working on shows for Apple TV Plus, such as Bill Murray and Aaron Paul.

It wouldn’t be an Apple event without a “one last thing” – and in this case that was Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey said she was working on two new shows for Apple TV Plus, in addition to bringing some form of her famous book club to the service.

No pricing or availability was announced, but the company said more information was coming this fall.

Apple TV Channels would arrive as an update to the Apple TV app in May, Apple said, and the app would arrive on Mac for the first time at some point this fall.

