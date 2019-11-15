‘Dickinson’ on Apple TV Plus has surged ahead of its other launch shows in popularity

caption Hailee Steinfeld in “Dickinson” source Apple TV Plus

Some of Apple TV Plus’ launch shows have lagged in audience demand since they premiered, but “Dickinson” has surged ahead of the pack.

“Dickinson” recently broke through Parrot Analytics’ top 10 most in-demand original streaming shows.

It passed “For All Mankind,” which was leading Apple’s shows in demand two days before the service launched.

Some of Apple’s launch shows for its new streaming service, Apple TV Plus, have been lagging in audience demand since they debuted on November 1. But “Dickinson” is starting to gain major traction.

The series, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the 19th century poet, recently broke through Parrot Analytics’ top 10 most in-demand original streaming shows. Parrot Analytics measures “demand expressions,” the company’s globally standardized TV demand measurement unit that reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance.

“Dickinson” was the only Apple TV Plus show in the top 10 for the week of November 6 to November 12. Two days before Apple TV Plus’ launch on October 30, “For All Mankind” was leading Apple’s shows in demand, according to Parrot Analytics, meaning “Dickinson” has surged since it premiered.

Apple TV Plus debuted with eight original shows and one documentary film, but its mainly touted four prestige dramas: “The Morning Show,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” and “Dickinson.”

“Dickinson” and “For All Mankind” are the best reviewed for the four, with 71% and 72% Rotten Tomatoes critic scores, respectively. “The Morning Show” has a 63% and “See” has a 41% critic score.

“‘Dickinson’ shows promise in a number of areas – among them striking visual language, an irresistible playfulness in the music supervision, and a sense of fun, if not humor, that pervades even scenes about mortality or misogyny,” RogerEbert.com’s Allison Shoemaker wrote.

“The Morning Show,” which Apple pushed as its flagship launch series, was the least in-demand Apple series leading up to the service’s launch, according to Parrot Analytics. The show initially suffered from terrible reviews, but its critic score has improved since its premiere.

Apple’s upcoming original shows include M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Servant” and “Truth Be Told,” starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but is free for anyone who buys a new Apple device.

Without a library of licensed content and very few originals, it’s still a lackluster deal compared to Disney Plus, which launched this week for $6.99 a month and a library that includes content across Disney’s popular properties like “Star Wars,” Marvel, and Pixar.

But Apple TV Plus could get a boost, as former HBO CEO Richard Plepler is in talks to join the service in an exclusive production deal.