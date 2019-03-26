Apple has unveiled its long-awaited streaming TV service, Apple TV Plus. Here’s how it compares to the other big streaming services, from Netflix to Prime Video.

Apple’s newly announced Apple TV Plus streaming service competes with current streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

Each have different features, offerings, and prices.

Pricing for Apple TV Plus will be announced in the fall when the service is released.

Apple on Monday announced its new TV streaming service called Apple TV Plus, as well as a revamped Apple TV experience that competes against the biggest streaming services.

Despite being categorized as “streaming services,” however, the new Apple TV Plus and its peers have wildly different features from each other. Hulu offers live TV, as if it was its own cable provider, for example. Most of them offer access to premium channels like HBO and Showtime. And there’s also some variation with ads and pricing between the major streaming services, too.

Check out how the core features of Apple TV and Apple TV Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video:

Apple TV Plus will include Apple’s own original content, much like other streaming services out there.

Here are all the features:

Original content with Apple TV Plus

Streaming apps with Apple TV device or Apple TV app (excludes YouTube)

The option to buy or rent content

The ability to watch your purchased iTunes content with Apple TV or on other devices with the Apple TV app, including mobile devices, computers, some smart TVs, and some streaming devices

Premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Apple TV Channels

No ads.

Pricing will be announced in the fall.

Amazon Prime Video is the most similar competitor to Apple TV Plus.

Here are the features:

Original content

Licensed content

The option to buy or rent TV shows and movies

The ability to watch purchased content on Fire TV, mobile devices, and computers, as well as smart TVs and streaming devices with the Amazon Prime Video app

Premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz

No ads except for Amazon’s original content ads that play at the beginning of content.

Amazon Prime Video is included with the cost of Amazon Prime, which is $99 per year.

Netflix creates its own original content, but doesn’t include premium channels.

Here are the features:

Original content

Licensed content

The ability to watch content using the Netflix app on mobile devices, computers, some smart TVs, and some streaming devices

No ads.

Netflix has three pricing tiers: $8.99, $12.99, or $15.99 per month.

Hulu has original content and premium channels, and it also has a live TV option, which Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV Plus don’t have.

Here are the features:

Original content

Licensed content

Premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and Cinemax

Live TV with the Hulu + Live TV plan (which also includes access to the basic Hulu plan)

Ads depend on your plan.

You can pay less ($5.99 per month) and get more ads, or pay more ($11.99 per month) for an ad-free experience.