Apple just released a cryptic new teaser for its coming TV show starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and people are bewildered

By
Dave Smith, Business Insider US
-

source
Apple

Apple plans to launch a new premium-TV subscription service later this year, and its original series “The Morning Show” is expected to be a huge part of it.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell – the three stars of “The Morning Show” – were on hand at Apple’s big “Showtime” event in March to introduce their series alongside the announcement of the Apple TV Plus service. Witherspoon and Aniston, who are also executive producers on the show, said the series was about “complex relationships between men and women on the set of a morning television show.”

While we saw a couple of brief moments from “The Morning Show” back in March, we didn’t get an official look at the series until Monday, when Apple released the first full teaser for the program.

Unfortunately for Apple, the teaser appears to have confused a lot of people.

First of all, here’s the teaser trailer for “The Morning Show,” embedded below. It’s less than a minute. Give it a watch.

With the moody voice-overs playing over an empty and dimly lit office environment, some people were naturally wondering where the actors were.

Some people just didn’t understand what the teaser was trying to accomplish.

Some people remarked that they learned more information about the show back in March, at Apple’s event, than they did from the trailer.

Some people were hoping for more definitive information about the show’s plot or characters.

It’s perhaps unclear whether this person actually liked the trailer.

Polarizing teaser trailer aside, a lot of people still seem really excited for the show.

“The Morning Show” is scheduled to arrive this fall, exclusively for the Apple TV Plus service on the Apple TV app.

source
YouTube/Apple TV