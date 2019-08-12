Apple just released a cryptic new teaser for its coming TV show starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and people are bewildered

source Apple

Apple released the first teaser trailer for its original series “The Morning Show” on Monday.

“The Morning Show,” set to arrive this fall with the launch of Apple’s TV Plus service, is about the cast of a morning television show.

The show’s teaser trailer, which doesn’t show any of the cast, left many people confused.

“Is this show about ghosts?” one person wondered.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple plans to launch a new premium-TV subscription service later this year, and its original series “The Morning Show” is expected to be a huge part of it.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell – the three stars of “The Morning Show” – were on hand at Apple’s big “Showtime” event in March to introduce their series alongside the announcement of the Apple TV Plus service. Witherspoon and Aniston, who are also executive producers on the show, said the series was about “complex relationships between men and women on the set of a morning television show.”

While we saw a couple of brief moments from “The Morning Show” back in March, we didn’t get an official look at the series until Monday, when Apple released the first full teaser for the program.

Unfortunately for Apple, the teaser appears to have confused a lot of people.

First of all, here’s the teaser trailer for “The Morning Show,” embedded below. It’s less than a minute. Give it a watch.

With the moody voice-overs playing over an empty and dimly lit office environment, some people were naturally wondering where the actors were.

Is this show about ghosts? https://t.co/Boqe9gK0gz — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 12, 2019

Some people just didn’t understand what the teaser was trying to accomplish.

I feel like this preview for Apple’s new original TV show made no sense https://t.co/zjhPC9wkMa — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) August 12, 2019

Some people remarked that they learned more information about the show back in March, at Apple’s event, than they did from the trailer.

That Morning Show trailer literally gave us less than what was at the Apple TV presentation lol — Ti ???? (@iwearthetiaira) August 12, 2019

Some people were hoping for more definitive information about the show’s plot or characters.

I find non-trailers like this (no footage, just snippets of voice overs) maddening and it doesn’t actually do what a trike is supposed to do which is spark curiosity about the thing. (Also: it’s a drama?!) https://t.co/yhG1vNtRab — Nina Metz (@Nina_Metz) August 12, 2019

It’s perhaps unclear whether this person actually liked the trailer.

I really enjoyed the teaser for The Morning Show! Then again, my home is decorated with engagement photos of Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell and is full of ghosts shout-whispering about journalistic integrity, so perhaps I'm the target audience. https://t.co/JhYY4SjgJD — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) August 12, 2019

Polarizing teaser trailer aside, a lot of people still seem really excited for the show.

Can't lie, this looks (and sounds) really good. Apple got me over here like ???????? The Morning Show — Official Teaser Trailer | Apple TV+ https://t.co/2t5P1FZZTl via @YouTube — Fabian Garcia (@fabiang____) August 12, 2019

“The Morning Show” is scheduled to arrive this fall, exclusively for the Apple TV Plus service on the Apple TV app.