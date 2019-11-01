The shows worth watching and skipping on Apple TV Plus

caption “For All Mankind” is one of several original shows available on Apple’s new streaming service starting Friday. source Apple

Apple is launching its own streaming service Friday called Apple TV Plus that will be available for $5 per month.

Insider has reviewed the five shows and movies Apple made available to screen ahead of its launch.

“The Morning Show” has stand-out performances from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, but doesn’t feel worth the reported $300 million price tag for two seasons.

“Dickinson” is the best-reviewed of all the shows available. “For All of Mankind” meanders and takes too long to go anywhere for a show about the space race.

Apple TV Plus will also launch three kids shows – “Snoopy in Space,” “Helpsters” (a “Sesame Street” spin-off), and “Ghostwriter” – on day one along with a book club from Oprah. They were not made available for review.

Watch “The Morning Show” for the performances, but it doesn’t feel like it’s worth the hefty price tag.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon deliver strong performances. source Hilary B. Gayle/Apple TV+

What it’s about: Apple TV Plus’ main show stars Steve Carell as a disgraced morning show host Mitch Kessler. His costar of 15 years, Alex Levy, (played by Jennifer Aniston), is left to deal with the fallout as the network rushes to try and find a replacement.

Why to watch: If you’re any sort of fan of Aniston, Carell, or Reese Witherspoon, they’re the most captivating parts of this show delivering standout performances that otherwise feels a bit like HBO’s “The Newsroom” drama.

Any moment between seasoned veteran morning anchor Levy (Aniston) and beat-reporter-turned-anchor Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) is when the show is at its strongest. Witherspoon channels a mix between one of her early performances in “Election” with the spunky southern attitude of her “Sweet Home Alabama” character.

Despite its reported $300 million price tag for two seasons, the show feels rather unextraordinary. For a show that wants to capitalize on #MeToo conversation, it places more of a choke hold on Kessler’s scandal than saying anything about it on the first three episodes. Although it starts to take a deeper look at his alleged sexual misconduct with some former employees on the episodes that follow, it stays awfully empathetic with Carell’s character. That may leave some viewers unsettled and disappointed. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the trailer here.

“For All Mankind” moves too slow for a show that’s about the space race.

caption “For All Mankind” has been well-reviewed, but I don’t understand what everyone’s gushing over. It needs to take bigger swings in its alternate universe. source Apple

What it’s about: “For All Mankind” takes a look at what would have happened if the US lost the space race to the USSR in the late ’60s.

Why you should skip it: It sounds like promising premise, especially after Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” but Apple’s series is a bit of a slog.

It isn’t until episode three that the show starts to get somewhat interesting as it revolves around the idea of sending women to space (led by a great Sonya Walger from “Lost”). But overall, that still wasn’t enough to keep me interested as the show meanders.

The biggest difference in this alternate universe is that the US would’ve wound up with a different president after Nixon and NASA puts women in its program sooner in an effort to beat the Russians at something when it comes to the space race. But around every turn, a disaster further sets back the US team and they’re constantly left chasing their tails.

“For all Mankind” doesn’t seem to know what kind of show it wants to be. Is it a space drama? Is it a NASA office drama? Is it about the wives and husbands of the astronauts left back on Earth? If that’s not enough, there’s also a random subplot about a girl immigrating from Mexico that pops up here and there.

The series, from Ronald D. Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”), is well shot, but it doesn’t offer much when it comes to things we haven’t seen from space epics like “Gravity” and “First Man.” At best, it’s mediocre. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch the trailer here.

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa leads an imperfect, but entertaining venture into the future called “See.”

caption Jason Momoa is the father of two children who have the ability to see. source Apple

What it’s about: “See” takes place hundreds of years into the future where a virus has wiped out most of mankind. The people who remain have been rendered blind. Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones,” “Aquaman”) stars as the father of newborn twins who can see.

Why to watch: Travis Clark on our sister site Business Insider calls “See” an entertaining and strange fantasy series. It’s not the “Game of Thrones” series Apple TV Plus may be looking for, but its world-building is intriguing enough to keep watching.

Unlike some of the other series we watched, “See” doesn’t waste time getting straight to its meaty plot.

You can read Business Insider’s review of “See” here.

“Dickinson” gives us yet another look at the life of poet Emily Dickinson, a recluse whose work and life is definitely open to interpretation.

caption Hailee Steinfeld plays the iconic poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV Plus’ “Dickinson.” source Apple TV Plus

What it’s about: “Dickinson” recreates the coming-of-age years of heralded poet Emily Dickinson. Hailee Steinfeld straps on the corset for the role that finds the burgeoning poet in her much-beloved mid-1800s Amherst, Massachusetts, but the soundtrack, dialogue, and twerking borrow from modern times.

Why to watch: It takes a bit to get used to the mix of period setting and modern language-slash-music of “Dickinson.” It can just feel so unnerving during the first episode, especially because some characters’ dialogues, such as Emily’s father’s, are written more classically in the period. That could be more of a gesture toward his traditional beliefs versus that of the younger characters, and I just didn’t get that fast enough. It’s also really tough to swallow Jane Krakowski in a period role. If you can get past all that, then you’ll be rewarded.

“Dickinson” isn’t about the parents, after all. Steinfeld and her young costars shine in their roles. And the show brings many of the buried parts of Emily’s life to the surface: her complicated relationship with her parents and siblings, the love affair with her best friend (and later her brother’s wife) that was basically deleted from the early publications of Emily’s poems, and her obsession with death. Also, did I mention there’s twerking? – Jethro Nededog

Watch a trailer here.

“The Elephant Queen” is Apple’s shot at a “Planet Earth”

caption “The Elephant Queen” is unexpectedly heartbreaking. source Apple

What it’s about: Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates this 90-minute documentary about an elephant mother and her children as she leads a herd across the blazing heat Africa, showcasing its many inhabitants.

Watch if you’re an animal lover: This seems like it’s Apple’s answer to “Planet Earth” and Disney’s nature documentaries. Is it better? It’s just as engaging and even heartbreaking.

The title of the show is a bit misleading as there are side stories about many other individual animals the elephants come into contact with along their travels.

I learned that bullfrogs cannibalize each other and was absolutely disturbed. I feared for the life of an adorable baby goose named Stephen who was separated from his family. I was amused watching multiple dung beetles quarrel over a piece of elephant poop. A more apt name may have been “Athena and the Circle of Life.”

This was one of the most enjoyable things I watched on Apple TV Plus. – Kirsten Acuna

Watch a trailer here.