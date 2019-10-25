Apple is reportedly one of United’s best customers, and now it may be helping the airline revamp its terminal at San Francisco Airport

Apple and United Airlines are discussing a partnership to upgrade the airline’s terminal at San Francisco International Airport, according to Bloomberg’s Justin Bachman and Mark Gurman.

The process is reportedly in the early discussion stages, and the extent of Apple’s involvement is still unclear. Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Linda Jojo, United’s executive vice president, said during the airline’s media day in Chicago on Friday that some members of Apple’s San Francisco-based team have been in the United terminal’s baggage hold areas, customer service areas, and lobbies. Jojo added that she was being deliberately vague on details, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is reportedly one of United Airlines’ top-paying customers, spending $150 million with United each year, according to a leaked photo of a United promotional sign posted to Twitter by LAflyer.

Apple buys up to 50 business-class seats every day on flights to Shanghai, according to the same leak.