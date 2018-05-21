Apple just cut the price of the one cable you can’t get anywhere else that charges your iPhone super fast

source Getty

Apple recently cut the price of the USB-C to Lightning cable from $25 to $19.

This is the cord you need if you want to plug the latest iPhone directly into the latest MacBook without a dongle.

It’s also the cord that unlocks a fast-charging option that can refill 50% of an iPhone 8 battery in 30 minutes.

Apple recently dropped the price of one of its iPhone cords from $25 to $19, eagle-eyed Apple blog 9to5Mac spotted on Monday.

Normally a cable price cut wouldn’t be news, but this is one of the most important cords that Apple makes.

On one side, it has a Lightning connector, which is how most people charge their phones. On the other side, it uses a USB-C connector, which is the next-generation port that you’ll find on new MacBooks and late-model Android phones.

Basically, it’s the cord you need to plug Apple’s new iPhone X into one of its new MacBook or MacBook Pro laptops without a dongle or adaptor. (In fact, it used to be $19 when Apple discounted most of its dongles and USB-C stuff to make the transition easier.)

The two-meter long USB-C to Lightning Cable is still $35.

Here’s what it looks like:

What’s notable about this cord is that Apple hasn’t let any third-party cable makers create authorized versions yet. If you need one, the only manufacturer that sells one that’s guaranteed to work is Apple.

There’s one powerful reason to buy this cord, too: It can charge your iPhone X or 8 super-fast – as much as 50% battery in 30 minutes.

If you have a MacBook or similar wattage charger, you can swap the USB-C cord for this Lightning cord, essentially allowing you to charge your phone with your laptop charger.

Here’s how Apple describes it:

Fast charging gives you a quick and convenient way to recharge your iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus. Your iPhone fast charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes when you use an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable and one of these adapters:

Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD)

Lots of rumors suggest that this year, Apple could bundle this very cord with new iPhones, although that would also require a new power brick that uses the new USB-C connector.