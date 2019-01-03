Apple just sounded the alarm on a slowdown in China. Staying away from these 20 stocks could help you avoid the pain, Goldman Sachs says

- source
- S3studio/Marcio Rodrigo Machado/Getty Images
- Apple just lowered its first-quarter revenue guidance and blamed its sales slump at least partially on a slowdown in China
- Shares were down more than 9% Thursday.
- The tech giant’s warning indicated that companies with heavy exposure to China are facing headwinds.
- Goldman Sachs filtered 20 stocks that get the biggest percentage of their revenue from China.
Apple shares were under pressure Thursday after the tech giant lowered its first-quarter revenue guidance and blamed slumping iPhone sales on a slowdown in China.
“While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China,” CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter after Wednesday’s closing bell, sending Apple stock down more than 9%.
And it’s not just Apple that’s seeing weakness. The country’s economic slowdown is visible in the data. During the third quarter, China’s GDP grew at its weakest pace in a decade. And in December, China’s private-manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in 19 months.
The macroeconomic slowdown in China and Apple’s sales weakness are due to many related factors, according to SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Stein.
“These factors include: (1) US tariffs appear to be negatively impacting consumer confidence in China, (2) higher USD is likely denting demand in emerging economies, (3) competitive forces (both nationalistic and otherwise) from local vendors, particularly Huawei (private), may be triggering share loss away from AAPL, and (4) handset upgrade cycles may be slowing more than previously anticipated,” he said in a note out to clients on Thursday.
While it’s hard to determine which factor has had the biggest impact, most of them indicate companies with heavy exposure to China are facing headwinds.
Luckily for investors, Goldman Sachs maintains an index of US companies that get the largest percentage of their revenue from China. The firm filtered the 20 companies it thinks will take the biggest hit when the environment is unfavorable for trade between the US and China.
Here are the 20 companies that Goldman listed, in an order from sales least exposed to China to the most. (Goldman published the list in late October)
20. Apple
- source
- MI
Ticker: AAPL
Industry: Technologies
Market cap: $738.58 billion
% of China sales: 20%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
19. Avery Dennison
- source
- MI
Ticker: AVY
Market cap: $7.62 billion
% of US sales: 20%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
18. Agilent Technologies
- source
- MI
Ticker: A
Industry: Healthcare
Market cap: $20.59 billion
% of US sales: 20%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
17. Corning
- source
- MI
Ticker: GLW
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $23.73 billion
% of US sales: 22%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
16. Intel
- source
- MI
Ticker: INTC
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $211.66 billion
% of US sales: 24%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
15. Xilinx
- source
- MI
Ticker: XLNX
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $21.07 billion
% of US sales: 26%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
14. Aptiv
- source
- MI
Ticker: APTV
Industry: Automobile
Market cap: $18.00 billion
% of US sales: 28%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
13. Amphenol
- source
- MI
Ticker: APH
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $23.74 billion
% of US sales: 29%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
12. Microchip Technology
- source
- MI
Ticker: MCHP
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $16.49 billion
% of US sales: 30%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
11. Advanced Micro Devices
- source
- MI
Ticker: AMD
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $17.52 billion
% of US sales: 33%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
10. A.O.Smith
- source
- MI
Ticker: AOS
Industry: Industrials
Market cap: $6.17 billion
% of US sales: 35%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
9. Western Digital
- source
- MI
Ticker: WDC
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $10.37 billion
% of US sales: 39%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
8. IPG Photonics
- source
- MI
Ticker: IPGP
Industry: Industrials
Market cap: $6.03 billion
% of US sales: 44%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
7. Texas Instruments
- source
- mi
Ticker: TXN
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $90.10 billion
% of US sales: 44%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
6. Micron Technology
- source
- mi
Ticker: MU
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $35.68 billion
% of US sales: 51%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
5. Qorvo
- source
- mi
Ticker: QRVO
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $7.32 billion
% of US sales: 52%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
4. Broadcom
- source
- mi
Ticker: AVGO
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $100.96 billion
% of US sales: 54%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
3. Qualcomm
- source
- mi
Ticker: QCOM
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $68.22 billion
% of US sales: 65%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
2. Wynn Resorts
- source
- mi
Ticker: WYNN
Industry: Consumer service
Market cap: $10.48 billion
% of US sales: 73%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
- source
- mi
Ticker: SWKS
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $12.05 billion
% of US sales: 83%
Source: Goldman Sachs & Markets Insider
SEE ALSO:
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images