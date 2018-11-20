The Apple Watch is on sale for as much as $80 off for Black Friday — here are all the deals worth your time

caption The Apple Watch Series 4. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Many major retailers are offering deals on the Apple Watch for Black Friday.

Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Best Buy have discounted the Apple Watch Series 3, which came out last year, by as much as $80.

So far, there are very few discounts on the new Apple Watch Series 4.

Now is the best time of year to consider an Apple Watch.

Everyone from Apple itself to major retailers like Target and Macy’s are launching sales for Black Friday, and there are already some great deals on the Apple Watch.

With the help of the deal-tracking website BestBlackFriday.com and sites like MacRumors, Wareable, HuffPost, USA Today, and CNET, we put together a list of the retailers offering deals on Apple Watches this Black Friday.

The deals we’ve seen so far are primarily for the Apple Watch Series 3, the model that came out last year, rather than the brand-new Apple Watch Series 4 or any of Apple’s older watches.

But they’re still great gets – especially for people who aren’t necessarily looking for the latest model:

Apple Watch Series 3

Walmart: $20 off the 38 mm GPS model and $50 off the 42 mm GPS model, plus an extra band.

Costco: $40 off the 38 mm and 42 mm GPS models with sport bands.

Best Buy: $50 off the 38 mm and 42 mm models of the GPS-only, GPS + cellular, Nike, and stainless-steel versions.

Target: $80 off both the GPS-only models and the GPS + cellular models, which regularly start at $279 and $379.

Macy’s: $80 off the GPS-only models and $50 off the GPS + cellular models.

Sprint: $100 off when you add a line onto a qualifying service plan.

Meijer: $100 off the base model.

B&H: $180 off the 42 mm stainless-steel GPS + cellular model.

Apple Watch Series 4

T-Mobile: $20 a month for the 40 mm GPS + cellular model.

AT&T: $60 off the GPS + cellular models with the purchase of an iPhone 6 or later model.

Sprint: $100 off when you add a line onto a qualifying service plan.

Accessories

Best Buy: 25% off select bands.

We will update this list if we stumble upon more deals, so keep checking back.

