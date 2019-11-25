The Apple Watch is up to $180 off for Black Friday — here are the best deals on the Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Black Friday deals are finally here, and some of the best and most highly anticipated sales will be on Apple products, Notably, the Apple Watch is set to get some impressive discounts that make Black Friday a great time to buy one.

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, there a range of deals and discounts worth considering on older and newer models of the smartwatch.

Perhaps the biggest deals will be on the older Apple Watch Series 3, which doesn’t have all the same high-tech features as the latest Series 5 model. Retailers that have the Apple Watch Series 4 still in stock will discount it too, so you’re likely to find the biggest price cuts on these two older models.

The Apple Watch Series 5 may get a few smaller discounts here or there, but because it’s so new, the deals may not be as impressive as the ones on other models.

Best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2019:

Apple is also offering up to a $200 gift card on select purchases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Because the deal info is not live yet, we don’t know if the Apple Watch is part of the deal or how big the gift card will be. We’ll keep you updated.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

The Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t the latest and greatest Apple Watch out there, but it still has a lot to offer. You’ll get notifications straight to your wrist, along with great fitness tracking software, including the ability to track heart rate, steps, and specific workouts like running, cycling, and more. The watch is available in two different sizes and comes at impressive discounts from a few different retailers. Paying $129 to $159 for an Apple Watch that’s just two years old is still a decent deal.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3 will get some great discounts too, though the discounts may not be as big as they are for the GPS model. At about $200, it’s a good deal.

The cellular version offers all the same great features as the GPS model, but it can also connect to your cellular network so you can leave your phone at home. With a data plan, you can use the Apple Watch to take and make phone calls and messages without needing to have your phone in range.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS

The Apple Watch Series 4 is just one year old, and its edge-to-edge screen makes it look even more modern than the Series 3. The smartwatch also offers awesome features like an EKG heart monitor for enhanced fitness and health tracking. Safe to say, if you want a modern-looking Apple Watch without having to shell out for the Series 5, the Series 4 is the way to go. Best Buy is discounting a range of Apple Watch Series 4 models by $50, which is a decent discount.

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 4 offers all the same great fitness-tracking features as the GPS-only version, plus it can connect to your cellular network, making it easy to get calls and messages without needing to have your phone nearby. With this $100 discount, it’s a solid option.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest and greatest model of the Apple Watch, boasting the same great design and a new always-on display. It also has a built-in compass. Safe to say, if you want the best that the Apple Watch has to offer, then the Apple Watch Series 5 is the way to go. Not all the different sizes and models are on sale for Black Friday, so if you want a deal you might need to get the 44mm model. Even though the discount is smaller, the fact that this very new Apple device is on sale at all is a big deal. it’s the best smartwatch in our buying guide, and we think it’s a top pick for women who want a smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular

Last but not least is the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 5, which also offers the same great features as the standard Apple Watch Series 5, but adds cellular connectivity. The device costs a little more than the standard GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 5, but if you like the idea of being able to leave your phone at the home, it’s a good choice. Also, the $35 discount is pretty great given the fact that it’s a new device, and Apple rarely discounts newer products.

Apple Black Friday FAQs

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Apple itself generally doesn’t offer Black Friday deals from its website or its stores, but other retailers that sell Apple products, like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, will have discounts on a range of Apple products. Apple is offering up to a $200 gift card along with select purchases this year.

How much will the Apple Watch Series 4 cost?

The Apple Watch Series 4 will be available at a discount for Black Friday. Some retailers will discount the device by up to $100, bringing the total down to $349.

Will a new Apple Watch come out in 2019?

In 2019, we’ve already seen the launch of one Apple Watch model – the Apple Watch Series 5. We don’t expect another Apple Watch model to be released in 2019.

