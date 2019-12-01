Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals include discounts on the Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3 — here are the best deals to shop now

caption The brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 is $20 to $30 off for Cyber Monday. source Apple/Business Insider

The Apple Watch is our favorite smartwatch, but it is expensive. Luckily, for Cyber Monday, several Apple Watch models are being discounted.

You can find deals on the Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 versions of the Apple Watch.

Naturally, the older Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 are getting the largest discounts, and they’ve been selling out faster than the Series 5. You can still find a few deals, though.

Because it’s so new, the Apple Watch Series 5 has the smallest discount, but it is still a good deal, as it’s rarely on sale.

Best Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Apple is also offering up to a $200 gift card on select purchases for Cyber Monday. If you buy an Apple Watch Series 3, you’ll get a $25 Apple Store gift card.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular

caption The Series 3 may be older, but it’s still a great smartwatch at this $230 price. source Walmart

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3 is still on sale, even though the deal on the GPS-only model sold out. At about $230, it’s a good deal.

It has excellent fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, a slick modern design, and great app support.

The cellular version can connect to your cellular network so you can leave your phone at home. With a data plan, you can use the Apple Watch to take and make phone calls and messages without needing to have your phone in range.

If this deal runs out, you can always buy the Series 3 from Apple directly and get a $25 Apple Store gift card with it.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS

caption The GPS-only Series 4 is $40 to $50 off for Cyber Monday. source Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is $50 off for Cyber Monday. It’s just one year old, and its edge-to-edge screen makes it look even more modern than the Series 3. The smartwatch has several great new features that weren’t included on the Series 3, including an EKG heart monitor for enhanced fitness and health tracking.

Best Buy is discounting a range of Apple Watch Series 4 models by $50, which is a decent discount. Although it’s not the newest model, it’s still an excellent smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

caption The Series 4 with a cellular connection is $100 off for Cyber Monday. source Best Buy

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 4 offers all the same great fitness-tracking features as the GPS-only version, plus it can connect to your cellular network, making it easy to get calls and messages without needing to have your phone nearby. With this $100 discount, it’s a solid option.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS

caption The brand-new Series 5 is $20 off for Cyber Monday. source Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the newest version with a new always-on display. It also has a built-in compass. Just like previous Apple Watch models, it excels at tracking workouts and has the EKG heart monitor.

Even though the discount is just $20, the fact that this very new Apple device is on sale at all is a big deal. It’s the best smartwatch in our buying guide, and we think it’s a top pick for women who want a smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular

caption The cellular version of the new Series 5 Apple Watch is $30 off for Cyber Monday. source Amazon

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale for Cyber Monday. It offers the same great features as the standard Apple Watch Series 5, but adds cellular connectivity.

The device costs a little more than the standard GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 5, but if you like the idea of being able to leave your phone at the home, it’s a good choice. Also, the $30 discount is respectable for such a new device.

