The Apple Watch and a few iPads are on sale for Prime Day 2019 — here are the best deals

Apple devices are among the very best in the tech industry, but they often come at a premium price. It’s not every day you see discounts on Apple devices, either, but today is the exception to the rule.

On Prime Day 2019, you can get a few Apple Watch models and iPads on sale. The discounts may not be as steep as other products’, but for Apple devices, these sale prices are quite good.

Below, we break down the best deals you can get right now and why you might want to snap them up before they’re gone.

AirPods almost never go on sale, and this deal is for the new ones that come in a charging case. Although you’ll only save $14, it’s the cheapest price we’ve seen so far on these AirPods. You will have to wait a bit for your order to ship, as Amazon is saying these AirPods will be back in stock on July 17, but they’re certainly worth the wait. The ones with a wireless charging case are also on sale for $20 off – they now come in at $179.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the most recent smartwatch from the company, and it’s also the very best one you can buy – period. It has built-in GPS, is swimproof, tracks workouts, and delivers notifications from your iPhone seamlessly.

New Apple products almost never go on sale, so this is a big deal, even though it’s only $50 to $75 off. This particular model is the smaller 40 mm version. The different color options are discounted at different rates, and certain colors are going in and out of stock, so keep an eye on this deal before it goes away.

This is the 44 mm version of the Series 4 Apple Watch, so it has all the same specs as the smaller model, except that its casing is 4 mm larger.

The different color options are discounted at different rates, and certain colors are going in and out of stock, so keep an eye on this deal before it goes away.

This may be the older version of the Apple Watch, but it is still a fantastic smartwatch that’s worth buying – especially at this price. A $150 discount on an Apple Watch is rare, so we recommend snapping this one up if you’re not dead set on having the latest model.

Note that this is the smaller 38 mm model and different colors may be discounted at different rates. This one has cellular connectivity, so if you want to go without your phone, your watch will still have access to the internet and function fully.

This is the 42 mm version of the Series 3 Apple Watch, so it has all the same specs and features as the one above except for two things: It has a larger case, and this one does not have cellular connectivity – it’s WiFi only. That means you need to be connected to your phone to use most of the features. Most people frankly do not need cellular connectivity, anyway.

iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 512 GB, WiFi + Cellular), $699 (originally $1,129) [You save $430] Click ‘Deal of the Day’ and ‘View Offer’ to see sale price

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is no longer the newest iPad Pro, but it is still an extremely powerful device and well worth your money if you want a top-notch iPad. This version has 512 GB of storage, as well as WiFi and cellular connectivity, so you can take it just about anywhere and still have internet access. That’s also a ton of storage, so you can download movies, apps, games, and photos to your heart’s content.

Just like the deal above, this is the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with WiFi and cellular connectivity. The main difference is that this one has half the storage, so if you don’t need all that storage, and you want to save some money, this is the iPad Pro for you.

Let’s say you don’t need a super powerful iPad and you really want to spend less than $300 on one – this is your deal. The standard iPad is no slouch, even though it’s a bit older now and its processor is not the newest or fastest around. It has a sharp 9.7-inch screen, and it can do any normal task from streaming Netflix to browsing the web.

This particular model has 128 GB of storage and WiFi connectivity, which is all anyone really needs. The different color options are discounted at different rates, and certain colors are going in and out of stock, so keep an eye on this deal before it goes away.

