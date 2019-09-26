How much the Apple Watch costs in 15 countries around the world

source Hollis Johnson

The new Apple Watch Series 5 went on sale September 20.

Apple still sells the Series 3, but it will no longer carry the Series 4.

Prices range from most expensive in Brazil and Russia to least expensive in US and Canada

After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, you might be tempted by the Apple Watch Series 5.

The most recent iteration of the watch has a compelling always-on display, a compass, and other new health features. If you want to spend a bit less, you might go for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has many of the same features as the Series 5, like Apple Pay, GPS, and more.

How much you’ll pay depends on which watch you choose, how you customize the watch in the new Apple Watch Studio, and what country you’re in. Both versions are available with either just GPS, or GPS and a cellular connection, so the watch can connect to a cell network without needing to be near a phone.

The prices vary widely even among the base version of these models, from relatively low prices in the US and Canada to much higher prices in Brazil and Russia. Not all models available in the US are available in other countries.

Here’s how much the base model Apple Watches cost in 15 countries.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS

United States: $199

United Kingdom: £199, or $245

Australia: A$319, or $215

Canada: C$259, or $195

Japan: ¥ 19,800, or $183

China: RMB 1,499, or $210

Mexico: Mex$4,799, or $245

Germany: € 229, or $251

Sweden: SEK 2,495, or $256

Italy: €239, or $262

Russia: 15,990 pyb, or $249

Brazil: R$1,999, or $478

Poland: zŁ 999, or $250

The Philippines: ₱11,990, or $229

Turkey: $1,499 TL, r $264

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular

United States: $299

United Kingdom: £299, or $370

Australia: A$469, or $316

Canada: C$389, or $353

Japan: ¥ 30,800, or $286

China: RMB 2,299, or $322

Mexico: Mex$7,299, or $373

Germany: € 329, or $360

Sweden: SEK 3,695, or $379

Italy: €339, or $371

Russia: n/a

Brazil: R$2,899, or $693

Poland: zŁ 1449, or $362

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS

United States: $399

United Kingdom: £399, or $493

Australia: A$649, or $438

Canada: C$529, or $399

Japan: ¥ 42,800 , or $397

China: RMB 3,199, or $449

Mexico: Mex$9,999, or $511

Germany: € 459, or $502

Sweden: SEK 4,995, or$512

Italy: €559, or $612

Russia: 32,990 pyb, or $514

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 1999, or $499

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular

United States: $499

United Kingdom: £499, or $617

Australia: A$799, or $539

Canada: C$659, or $497

Japan: ¥ 53,800, or $499

China: RMB 3,999, or $561

Mexico: Mex$12,499, or $638

Germany: € 549, or $601

Sweden: SEK 6,195, or $635

Italy: €559, or $612

Russia: n/a

Brazil: n/a

Poland: zŁ 2449, or $611

The Philippines: n/a

Turkey: n/a