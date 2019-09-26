How much the Apple Watch costs in 15 countries around the world

- source
- Hollis Johnson
- The new Apple Watch Series 5 went on sale September 20.
- Apple still sells the Series 3, but it will no longer carry the Series 4.
- Prices range from most expensive in Brazil and Russia to least expensive in US and Canada
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
After Apple’s “By Innovation Only” event on September 10, you might be tempted by the Apple Watch Series 5.
The most recent iteration of the watch has a compelling always-on display, a compass, and other new health features. If you want to spend a bit less, you might go for the Apple Watch Series 3, which has many of the same features as the Series 5, like Apple Pay, GPS, and more.
How much you’ll pay depends on which watch you choose, how you customize the watch in the new Apple Watch Studio, and what country you’re in. Both versions are available with either just GPS, or GPS and a cellular connection, so the watch can connect to a cell network without needing to be near a phone.
The prices vary widely even among the base version of these models, from relatively low prices in the US and Canada to much higher prices in Brazil and Russia. Not all models available in the US are available in other countries.
Here’s how much the base model Apple Watches cost in 15 countries.
Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS
- source
- Issei Kato/Reuters
United States: $199
United Kingdom: £199, or $245
Australia: A$319, or $215
Canada: C$259, or $195
Japan: ¥ 19,800, or $183
China: RMB 1,499, or $210
Mexico: Mex$4,799, or $245
Germany: € 229, or $251
Sweden: SEK 2,495, or $256
Italy: €239, or $262
Russia: 15,990 pyb, or $249
Brazil: R$1,999, or $478
Poland: zŁ 999, or $250
The Philippines: ₱11,990, or $229
Turkey: $1,499 TL, r $264
Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular
United States: $299
United Kingdom: £299, or $370
Australia: A$469, or $316
Canada: C$389, or $353
Japan: ¥ 30,800, or $286
China: RMB 2,299, or $322
Mexico: Mex$7,299, or $373
Germany: € 329, or $360
Sweden: SEK 3,695, or $379
Italy: €339, or $371
Russia: n/a
Brazil: R$2,899, or $693
Poland: zŁ 1449, or $362
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS
- source
- Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider
United States: $399
United Kingdom: £399, or $493
Australia: A$649, or $438
Canada: C$529, or $399
Japan: ¥ 42,800 , or $397
China: RMB 3,199, or $449
Mexico: Mex$9,999, or $511
Germany: € 459, or $502
Sweden: SEK 4,995, or$512
Italy: €559, or $612
Russia: 32,990 pyb, or $514
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 1999, or $499
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a
Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular
- source
- Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco
United States: $499
United Kingdom: £499, or $617
Australia: A$799, or $539
Canada: C$659, or $497
Japan: ¥ 53,800, or $499
China: RMB 3,999, or $561
Mexico: Mex$12,499, or $638
Germany: € 549, or $601
Sweden: SEK 6,195, or $635
Italy: €559, or $612
Russia: n/a
Brazil: n/a
Poland: zŁ 2449, or $611
The Philippines: n/a
Turkey: n/a