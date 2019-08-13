The Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in GPS and its own cellular connection is on sale for $150 off at Walmart right now

source Issei Kato/Reuters

The Apple Watch Series 3 is an excellent smartwatch with solid battery life and a number of cool features.

For a limited time, the 42mm version of the watch with GPS and a cellular connection is $150 off at Walmart.

Although it’s not the latest version, The Series 3 is still a great choice – especially at this $259 sale price.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so order sooner rather than later if you’re interested.

If you’re looking for a solid, affordable smartwatch, look no further than the Apple Watch Series 3.

The 42-millimeter model with cellular data, built-in GPS, an aluminum case, and a black sport band is the one that’s on sale. It’s normally $409, but you can get it for $259 from Walmart for a limited time.

Even though Apple released its third-generation watch back in 2017, it’s still a great device for fitness enthusiasts who want a capable smartwatch. It sports impressive battery life, easily lasting one to two days on a full charge. It’s also got a bright, attractive OLED screen that turns on when you flick your wrist. And it’s got an attractive interface that’s easy and quick to swipe through.

For fitness lovers in particular, this watch has a lot to offer. It not only tracks your heart rate, but also logs your daily resting and walking pulse, and shows you the trends. You can also sync it with your music library for workout tunes if you subscribe to Apple Music, and can use the device to take calls while you run.

Like other Apple products, the Series 3 also has Siri built in, which you can use for opening apps, skipping songs, and other tricks while your hands are occupied.

People may be loathe to purchase the Apple Watch Series 3 because it’s an older Apple Watch model. But Apple’s current flagship, the Series 4 with GPS and cellular, is a whopping $529, so we recommend that budget-conscious shoppers consider the older watch. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so order yours from Walmart as soon as possible.