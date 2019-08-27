The Apple Watch Series 4 is our favorite smartwatch, and it’s $59 off on Amazon right now

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch you can buy, and it’s on sale for a significant discount on Amazon.

The 44mm GPS model with a gold-aluminum case and pink-sand sport band is on sale for $369.99, which is $59.01 cheaper than its usual price of $429. Four other models are on sale for $379 ($20 off): the gold-aluminum model with a pink-sand sport band, silver-aluminum model with a seashell sport loop, silver-aluminum model with a white sport band, and space gray model with a black sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 4 tracks your heart rate and health, displays iPhone notifications, and comes with a number of creative watch faces. You can choose between complex interfaces that display your apps and health statistics or simpler analog faces with cute backgrounds.

The Series 4 can track a variety of activities, including walking, running, biking, rowing, and swimming. Unlike with many fitness watches, you don’t need to manually start and stop your workout; the watch can sense when you’ve begun to exercise and what activity you’re doing. During workouts, Apple tracks a number of metrics, including your exercise time, heart rate, average calories, steps, and distance.

If you don’t like whipping your phone out while you exercise, your Apple Watch can receive notifications from all kinds of apps, including iMessage, Messenger, LinkedIn, Twitter, Venmo, WhatsApp, and even Uber and Lyft. You can use your watch to respond to text messages, and can even record voice messages and send money with Apple Pay.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so take advantage soon if you’re interested.