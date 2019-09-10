Apple just announced the first Apple Watch with an always-on display

source Apple

Apple announced a new Apple Watch Series 5 on Tuesday during the company’s annual September event.

The new Apple Watch Series 5 supports an always-on display that lets you glance at the time and your complications without having to raise your wrist or tap the display to wake it.

Apple says the Apple Watch Series 5 will still have the same 18-hour battery life as previous models.

Apple added a compass app and functionality, and it supports international emergency calling for emergencies abroad.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will start at $400 for the GPS models and $500 for the cellular models. They’ll be in stores starting September 20.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple announced a new Apple Watch Series 5 on Tuesday during the company’s annual September event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the first Apple Watch to support an always-on display, meaning it will always be turned on for quick glances at the time and your complications. Raising your wrist or tapping the display will raise the brightness.

Apple said it managed to keep the Apple Watch’s 18-hour battery life even with the new always-on feature with a power-efficient “LTPO” display that can vary its refresh rate from 1 Hz to 60 Hz. The Apple Watch Series 5 also has better sensors and power management, the company said.

Apple added a compass app and functionality to the Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

Read more: Apple just unveiled a new 10-inch iPad launching later this month for $329

The Apple Watch Series 5 will support international emergency calling, which can be useful for emergencies abroad.

Apple unveiled new options for the Apple Watch Series 5, including a model with a titanium case in silver and brushed black, as well as a white ceramic option.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will start at $400 for the GPS models and $500 for the cellular models. They’ll be in stores starting September 20.