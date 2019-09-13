Here’s how the new $400 Apple Watch Series 5 compares to last year’s model

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 5 at its annual fall keynote on September 10.

The new smartwatch comes with a few upgrades, including an always-on Retina display.

The Series 5 will go on sale September 20, and Apple has stopped selling the Series 4

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Apple announced the newest version of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5.

The new watch is an updated version of 2018’s Series 4, which Apple will no longer sell. The Series 5 comes with an always-on Retina display for the first time, as well as improved health and emergency calling features. Apple will sell the Series 5 alongside the less pricey Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has some features that might make an upgrade worth the money. Here, we broke down the differences between the models to help you decide.

The Series 5 has an always-on Retina display.

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Arguably the most important feature of the new model, the updated display shows a dimmed version of the screen at all times. Raising your wrist activates the screen to full brightness. Apple says that battery life should stay consistent with last year’s model at around 18 hours per charge, thanks to a new high-efficiency processor.

In the Series 4, the display was off unless activated in order to conserve battery life.

The Series 5 has new health-tracking and safety features.

source Apple

The Watch OS 6 operating system, which comes with the Series 5 and will roll out to older models on September 19, includes new health features that will allow people to track their menstrual cycles and see fertility windows. It also comes with a sensor that can warn about potentially unsafe noise levels, like at a concert.

The watch can detect if the wearer falls, and on cellular models, can now place emergency calls in more than 150 countries.

Both the Series 5 and Series 4 have heart-rate tracking, including low-heart-rate notification and atrial-fibrillation detection, as demonstrated in an emotional video from the Apple keynote.

The Series 5 comes with a compass.

source Apple

On the Series 5, Apple added a built-in compass which will allow Apple Maps and other location apps to automatically orient correctly for easier navigation.

The Series 5 comes with more color and finish options.

source Apple

The cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic finishes, with options for gold, space black, space gray, silver, and white, depending on the material.

Read more: Apple is set to launch 3 new health studies using data from the iPhone and Apple Watch. Here’s what they plan to investigate.

Like last year’s models, the base GPS model starts at $399, and the GPS and cellular model starts at $499. Stainless steel costs $699, while the titanium case costs $799. On the higher end, a special black stainless steel Hermès model of the watch starts at $1,249.

The Series 5 is more customizable.

source Apple

Beyond the finish options, the variety of bands sold by Apple gives you nearly endless options to customize your Apple Watch. Collaborations with brands like Nike and Hermès provide extra ways to coordinate your smartwatch to the rest of your look.

Previously, Apple Watches came with a preselected band and you could opt to buy additional bands of your choosing. But this year, Apple created a new service called “Apple Watch Studio,” which allows you to create the whole package, either online or in stores.

A basic nylon band will run you $49, but if you’re looking for something more decadent, go for the $539 Hermes leather option.

These bands will also fit the Series 4, just make sure that you buy the right size.

The Series 5 and Series 4 come in 40 and 44 mm options, and share most of their other features.

source YouTube/MKBHD

Apple no longer sell the Series 4; it now carries the Series 5 and Series 3 only.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is currently available for preorder, and will be available online and in stores on September 20.