The Apple Watch is getting one of the most-requested features in sleep tracking, according to a new report

caption The Apple Watch, apparently taking a bath. source apple

Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch, is getting one of the most-requested features: sleep tracking.

The news comes from 9to5Mac, which detailed the long-requested sleep tracking functionality in a report on Monday.

“Time in Bed tracking” is said to be the name of the new functionality, and it will require users to wear the Apple Watch while sleeping for it to work.

Apple’s powerful little smartwatch can do a lot of stuff, but it’s still missing one crucial feature: Sleep tracking.

Despite Apple outright buying a company that does sleep tracking, and years of users requesting the feature, it’s yet to be added to the Apple Watch. That may all be about to change next week, as 9to5Mac reports to that the new “Time in Bed tracking” feature could be announced at Apple’s September 10 event.

So, how does it work?

source Apple

According to the report, the new sleep tracking feature will come with a new Apple Watch app – aptly named “Sleep” – which will record a variety of sleep data, including “movement, heart rate, and noises.”

That data will also be pulled into the iOS Health app.

Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone on September 10 at a press event in California.

Alongside that new iPhone, Apple is also expected to announce a new version of the Apple Watch with a stronger processor and additional functionality – prime among those new functions is sleep tracking, which was first reported by Bloomberg back in February. It’s unclear from the reports whether or not the sleep tracking function will only work on the latest Apple Watch.

Apple has yet to officially announce sleep tracking functionality for Apple Watch, and representatives didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment as of publishing.