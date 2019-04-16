Apple will help rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral after its massive fire, according to CEO Tim Cook

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Getty

A massive fire broke out at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, destroying the spire and severely damaging the roof and several other parts of the structure.

Several people and corporations have pledged to donate money to the cathedral’s rebuilding efforts.

On Tuesday morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that Apple would donate to aid rebuilding efforts.

The flames that enveloped Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday have been extinguished. Now, the rebuilding effort begins.

Apple, one of the world’s richest and most valuable companies, has pledged its support to help rebuild Notre-Dame. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced Apple’s involvement in a tweet Tuesday morning:

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.???????? — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2019

Many politicians and public figures have paid tribute to the iconic 12th-century building, including Queen Elizabeth II, Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, and former President Barack Obama.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the fire a “terrible tragedy” but promised the French people that they would “rebuild this cathedral together,” according to CNN.

The extent of the damage was still being evaluated Tuesday. The cathedral’s 19th-century spire collapsed, and its roof and other areas were seen to be heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is unclear.

But by Tuesday morning, companies had already started pledging money to help rebuild the cathedral. More than $600 million has been pledged from companies including L’Oréal and from people such as LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who is the richest person in France and the third-richest person in the world.

It’s unclear how much Apple plans to donate to assist in the rebuilding efforts; the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.