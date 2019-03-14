Apple has announced the dates for its biggest tech conference of the year

caption Apple’s tagline for WWDC 2019: “Write code. Blow minds.” source Apple

Apple has announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

This year, WWDC 2019 will take place from June 3 to June 7 in San Jose, CA.

WWDC is typically where Apple announces all of its big software releases for the coming year.

WWDC offers sessions, consultations, and hands-on labs where Apple employees and its thousands of developers can interact and share ideas, but the biggest attraction at WWDC is the keynote, where Apple typically unveils its big software launches for the year. That usually includes updates to iOS, its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads; MacOS, its operating system for Mac computers; WatchOS, its operating system for the Apple Watch; and tvOS, the operating system for the Apple TV.

Apple is holding an event later this month, on March 25, where it will likely share more details about its streaming plans for the Apple TV. But we might get a sneak peek at some of the announcements coming to WWDC in June.