Apple’s major developer conference kicks off today — here’s when it starts, and how to tune in

Monday marks the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, an annual event dedicated to Apple’s software innovations and the thousands of people who make those innovations possible. The keynote address will start at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed from Apple’s website.

Apple will welcome more than 5,000 people from 86 countries to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose for WWDC 2019. Viewers can expect Apple to announce new features and the software coming to iOS and Mac devices later this year, including the iOS 13 update.

WWDC is typically focused on software, so we’re not expecting new product reveals during the keynote address. Apple has already released new AirPods, iPads, and refreshed MacBooks this year, so it’s unlikely that the company is sitting on unreleased hardware. However, there’s always a chance that Apple has something special waiting in the wings.

During last year’s WWDC keynote, Apple unveiled Siri Shortcuts and the Screentime app to help iOS users increase their productivity. The company also shared details on new software tools that would let developers easily convert their iOS apps for use on Mac.

Business Insider will be tracking WWDC 2019 with live blog coverage, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest announcements.