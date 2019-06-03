LIVE: Apple holds its biggest conference of the year

caption Outside Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off Monday with an opening keynote from the company’s executives.

New software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac will likely be among Apple’s biggest announcements.

Follow along here as we update you live on everything Apple announces.

Each year, Apple holds its Worldwide Developers Conference to provide a preview of what’s to come for its most important products. It also hosts thousands of developers, who flock to the conference to learn more about how to create apps for Apple’s line of iPhones, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more.

As is typically the case at WWDC, we can expect the unveiling of Apple’s next-generation operating system for iPhones and iPads to be the center of the show. This year’s update, which will likely be called iOS 13, is expected to bring new features such as a system-wide dark mode to iPhones and iPads and improvements to Apple’s homegrown apps like Health and Reminders.

Apple will also reportedly announce support for developers to create apps that run across both the Mac and the iPad. There’s also a chance we’ll hear more details about the new Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade services the company unveiled back in March.

We’ll be covering the event live, so check back below for updates during the keynote.

Audio sharing is also coming in iOS 13. You’ll be able to share what you’re listening to through your AirPods with just a tap.

Now we’re hearing more about what’s new with AirPods. Siri will be able to read your messages to you as soon as they arrive via AirPods with iOS 13.

Apple is also using machine learning to cut down on the clutter in your image gallery, like screenshots. The Photos app will also get an improved layout for organizing photos by month, day, or year.

source Apple

Apple is also making more enhancements to Portrait Mode. You’ll now have more flexibility to adjust the lightning. More photo editing tools are coming as well, and for the first time they’ll be available when editing video. You’ll be able to rotate a video and apply filters and other effects.

source Apple

Apple is also launching Memoji sticker packs, which generates a set of stickers based on your Memoji. It’ll be integrated into the iOS keyboard too.

Apple is also adding new features to Messages that let you add your name and photo, similar to apps like WhatsApp. You’ll also be able to add makeup, hats, and even AirPods among other features when designing Memojis.

Now onto HomeKit. We’re talking about home security cameras and how they use AI to detect intruders. Now, Apple is launching HomeKit Secure Video to enable devices to analyze the video at home, not in the cloud, before it gets sent to iCloud. It will be encrypted when it’s shared via iCloud. HomeKit is coming to routers too.

A new login feature called Sign in with Apple, which lets you log in to apps without having to sign into a social network. Apple is positioning this as a means of cracking down on apps that gather your personal information. You can even choose to hide your email address when logging in and have Apple create a unique random address.

source Apple

Apple is also adding more privacy features. When it comes to location sharing, you can choose to share your location with an app just once and then require that it asks you again the next time you use it. Apple will also provide reports to let you know how apps are using your location over longer periods of time.

It’s also adding a smoother street view to Apple Maps called Look Around. It sounds like a lot of these updates are intended to give Google Maps some serious competition.

Apple has been collecting land and aerial data to flesh out its map. The company has also added new features to the Apple Maps launch screen, like Favorites and Collections, which lets you organize lists of your favorite places and share them.

Maps is getting a major update too. Apple’s map has been rebuilt from the ground up with much more detail. This map is expected to roll out in the US by the end of 2019.

Mail in iOS 13 is getting better format controls, and Notes is getting a new gallery view. Reminders is getting a bigger overhaul. If you just type in a reminder, the app will understand when and where to notify you. There are also Smart Lists in the app that can integrate with the Messages app if you tag people.

And finally, Apple is bringing dark mode to iOS, which received a giant round of applause from the crowd. We’re getting a glimpse at how apps like News, Calendar, and Notes look in Dark Mode. There’s also a new keyboard in iOS 13.

source Apple

Now into iOS 13. Unlocking FaceID will be 30% faster in iOS 13, an app downloads will be 50% smaller while updates will be 60% smaller. App launch speed is also twice as fast in iOS 13.

source Apple

Now we’re on to iOS, the next major software update for iPhones and iPads. And Tim Cook is taking a dig at Android, saying the latest version only had a 10% adoption rate compared to iOS’ 85%.

source Apple

Now we’re getting a live walkthrough of watchOS 6, starting with the new watch faces and complications. We’re also seeing how apps like the MLB app and a food ordering app work independently on the watch.

source Apple

Cycle tracking for women is also coming to both the Apple Watch and iPhone. Women will be able to track when their cycle occurs and their symptoms through the app.

Apple is also adding a new Noise app to help wearers understand if the noise levels in their nearby environment is too loud and may impact their hearing health over time.

source Apple

Activity Trends are coming in watchOS 6. It will measure how you’re performing in metrics like Move, Exercise, Stand, and more over a period of several months.

There are a handful of new updates coming to the Watch, but the biggest seems to be the App Store coming to the Apple Watch. Apple apps like Voice Memos and Books will also be available on the watch, and new watch faces are coming too.

source Apple

Apple is extending support for the Xbox One X Controller and the PlayStation DualShock controller for Apple TV in anticipation of Apple Arcade’s launch.

For Apple Music on Apple TV, you’ll also be able to see lyrics alongside songs that are currently playing.

Apple is bringing a redesigned the home screen to tvOS, which provides full screen previews of TV shows and movies. Multi-user support is also coming, which prompted applause from the crowd.

source Apple

Cook is back on stage talking about Apple TV Plus and how it’s available across Apple’s devices. It sounds like we’re going to hear some news about tvOS, the software that powers the Apple TV.

Apple is showing us a preview of another new show coming to Apple TV Plus that’s a reimagining of the space race called For All Mankind.

Now Cook is talking about the services the company launched in March, like Apple News Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple TV Plus.

source Apple

Now Apple CEO Tim Cook is on stage. “You make the world a better place, and that is why we’re here this morning,” Cook says of Apple’s developer community.

We’re starting with a video showing programmers coding on their Mac computers. The tagline says, “While the world sleeps, you dream.”

The lights are dimming, and we’re about to get started.

There’s speculation that Apple will announce a new software operating system specifically for the iPad called iPadOS.

Confirmed on Apple’s website, iOS for iPad becomes iPadOS. About time. https://t.co/w8zghiHYLg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2019

Now we’re inside and seated. A giant black screen serves as the stage’s backdrop, with floating icons that look like emojis and symbols for Apple’s apps.

source Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco

Apple employees got the crowd hyped as they waited for the doors to open.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Developers gather from all over the world to attend Apple’s annual conference.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Attendees gathered outside of the San Jose McEnery Convention Center for Apple’s WWDC hours before the event was scheduled to start.