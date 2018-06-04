LIVE: Apple’s biggest conference of the year

- source
- Apple
SAN JOSE, California – Apple will unveil the latest version of the iPhone software, iOS 12, at its annual WWDC developer’s conference in San Jose on Monday.
It’s Apple’s biggest conference of the year, and thousands of developers have flocked to see the keynote presentation, in which Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives reveal Apple’s software roadmap, including MacOS 10.14, WatchOS 5 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 12 for the Apple TV.
Expectations for a big hardware launch are muted. Apple typically launches new iPhones in September, and new versions to its MacBooks or iPads don’t seem to be imminent. Apple could re-introduce AirPower, an accessory it announced last September that hasn’t gone on sale yet.
But Apple often packs a surprise up its sleeve. We’ll be covering the entire event live from San Jose.