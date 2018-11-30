Applebee’s is serving boozy $1 Jolly Rancher drinks this December

caption The drink comes in two flavors. source Applebee’s

The latest Applebee’s $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month for December is the Dollar Jolly, a boozy Jolly Rancher-flavored cocktail.

The cocktail comes in two flavors: Green Apple and Cherry.

The nostalgic drink is available at participating Applebee’s locations nationwide starting today.

The holiday season is among us and everyone is getting in the spirit – including Applebee’s. To celebrate the month of December, Applebee’s partnered with Jolly Rancher to create the Dollar Jolly – a Jolly Rancher-inspired vodka cocktail.

“The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a statement.

Applebee’s worked with Jolly Rancher to create the cocktail

caption Jolly Ranchers come in many flavors. source Jo Naylor/Flickr

The Dollar Jolly is December’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month and comes in two flavors: Cherry and Green Apple. At $1, each drink is a sweet blend of vodka and Jolly Rancher flavor. As a bonus, each drink is served with an actual Jolly Rancher on the side.

The boozy candy drink is available now at Applebee’s nationwide until the end of December.

This isn’t the first festive drink Applebee’s has launched this year

caption In October, they had the Dollar Zombie. source Applebee’s

Earlier this year, October’s themed-drink was also festive – Applebee’s served a Dollar Zombie, which was an electric blue rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavored cocktail topped with a gummy brain.

