You can drink $1 strawberry margaritas at Applebee’s all through April

caption You can see a photo of Applebee’s Strawberry Dollaritas on its website. source Applebee’s

Applebee’s has officially brought back Strawberry Dollaritas just in time for spring.

All April long, customers at the casual-dining chain will be able to get $1 strawberry margaritas, served on the rocks and with a Twizzlers straw.

The simple drink is made with tequila, strawberry, and margarita mix.

Applebee’s first debuted $1 plain margaritas, or Dollaritas, in October 2017 to celebrate its Neighborhood Appreciation Month. The chain brought back Dollaritas in April 2018 and then introduced Strawberry Dollaritas in August last year.

According to Applebee’s, the price and availability of its drink deal vary by location, so be sure to check the company’s website before heading to your local chain.