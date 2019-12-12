Apple’s Airpods Pro has been out for less than 2 months, and it’s already the 5th most Googled gadget in Singapore in 2019

Both Airpods Pro and Airpods 2 were among top 10 most Googled gadgets this year. Apple

In a digital-first country, Singaporeans are never far from their gadgets.

Apple’s Airpods have taken the world by storm, and evidently, in the Republic as well.

Even so, it’s surprising that the Apple Airpods Pro is already the fifth most Googled gadget in 2019, less than two months since its launch.

That’s not all, the Airpods 2 variant, also took the ninth spot in the ranking.

According to Google, this shows that more people are keen on listening to music on the go, and are on the lookout for devices that can help maximise their listening experience.

At the top of the list was another Apple product, the iPhone 11, which was positively reviewed on tech sites and even beat out Samsung and Google in Consumer Reports’ latest smartphone ratings.

Samsung smartphones are also popular with Singaporeans, with the S10 and Note 10 taking the second and fourth spots respectively.

Rounding out the top five list is Huawei’s P30 Pro at third, which shows that the brand’s reputation is still going strong despite the US trade ban.

Earlier in November, the Chinese smartphone company’s Mate 30 launch also drew a lot of interest, with more than 200 people queueing up for it despite the phone having no Google apps.

Here are the top 10 most Googled gadgets in Singapore this year:

iPhone 11 Samsung S10 Huawei P30 Pro Samsung Note 10 Airpods Pro Huawei Mate 20 Pro Pixel 4 iPhone XR Airpods 2 Apple Watch Series 5

As for the general top searches for Singapore in 2019, they are:

Singapore Haze Hong Kong Protests Avengers Endgame Captain Marvel iPhone 11 ICC World Cup 2019 Fall of the Berlin Wall Wimbledon 2019 Joker Australian Open

