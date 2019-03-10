Here are the unique Apple items you can only find at the visitor center near its spaceship headquarters

Troy Wolverton, Business Insider US
Apple's visitor center is right across the street from Apple Park, spaceship headquarters.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

  • Apple’s visitor center across the street from its new spaceship headquarters offers items you can’t find anywhere else.
  • Among the unique goods are tote bags, t-shirts, and even onesies – all featuring Apple logos.
  • The store also has a wide selection of Apple’s electronics products and offers a good view of the spaceship building.

If you’re an Apple fan and you’re looking for some unique company merchandise to show your love, you need to make your way to the company’s visitor center in Cupertino.

Right across the street from Apple Park, the company’s spaceship headquarters, the center has within it an Apple Store that features items you can’t find anywhere else. Better yet, while Apple severely restricts who can get into its headquarters building, it welcomes all comers to its visitor center.

Read on to see what you’ll find within:

Apple’s visitor center is located near its spaceship headquarters.

Daniel L. Lu/Wikimedia Commons

Both can be found in Cupertino, California.

In front of the visitor center, you can see Apple’s spaceship building across the street.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

That’s it through the trees.

Like the spaceship building, the visitor’s center is surrounded by trees.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

That’s the building, behind all the olive trees.

Similar to the spaceship building and many of Apple’s stores, the center is encased in glass.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

In the near corner inside the building is a café.

The visitor center’s Apple store is in the middle section of the building.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

The unique items are arranged on a wall display on the south side of the store.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Perhaps the cutest items on display there are these onesies with an Apple logo.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

If you’re an Apple fan, you, of course, need to make sure your kids follow in your footsteps at an early age.

You’ll also find this colorful memory card game.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

The memory cards feature drawings of iconic Apple products.

source
Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Among those included in the set are illustrations of the first flat-screen iMac, the iPad, and AirPods.

If you want write home about your visit, you can buy these postcards.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

The postcards feature photographs of Apple’s products, old and new.

source
Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Apple sells the postcards in 12-card sets. It offers three different sets featuring different collections of products. Each set costs $20.

If you want to openly display your love for Apple, it offers a wide selection of T-shirts you can buy.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Some of the t-shirt designs play off the shape of Apple’s headquarters.

source
Some incorporate the spaceship with a bit more subtlety.

source
Other feature classic Apple logo, like this one.

source
And this one.

source
And these.

source
If you’re looking for a more discreet way to show your Apple love, the store also sells hats with small logos.

source
If you want, you can also purchase an Apple-themed bag to carry your purchases.

source
In addition to the shirts, hats, and postcards, the visitor center store carries the Apple products found in the company’s other outlets, including iPhones.

source
Apple Watches.

source
iPads.

source
And Macs.

source
It also has a wide selection of iPhone cases.

iPhone cases on display at the Apple Park Visitor Center store.
Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

And Apple Watch bands.

source
While at the visitor center, you can grab a coffee at the café next door to the store.

source
You can also see a scale model of the spaceship building and surrounding campus.

source
If you look at the model through an augmented reality app on an iPad, it comes to life.

Or you can check out the patio upstairs.

Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

And get another glimpse of Apple’s famous spaceship.

Apple Park
Troy Wolverton/Business Insider