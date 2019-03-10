Here are the unique Apple items you can only find at the visitor center near its spaceship headquarters

caption Apple’s visitor center is right across the street from Apple Park, spaceship headquarters. source Troy Wolverton/Business Insider

Apple’s visitor center across the street from its new spaceship headquarters offers items you can’t find anywhere else.

Among the unique goods are tote bags, t-shirts, and even onesies – all featuring Apple logos.

The store also has a wide selection of Apple’s electronics products and offers a good view of the spaceship building.

If you’re an Apple fan and you’re looking for some unique company merchandise to show your love, you need to make your way to the company’s visitor center in Cupertino.

Right across the street from Apple Park, the company’s spaceship headquarters, the center has within it an Apple Store that features items you can’t find anywhere else. Better yet, while Apple severely restricts who can get into its headquarters building, it welcomes all comers to its visitor center.

Read on to see what you’ll find within:

Apple’s visitor center is located near its spaceship headquarters.

Both can be found in Cupertino, California.

In front of the visitor center, you can see Apple’s spaceship building across the street.

That’s it through the trees.

Like the spaceship building, the visitor’s center is surrounded by trees.

That’s the building, behind all the olive trees.

Similar to the spaceship building and many of Apple’s stores, the center is encased in glass.

In the near corner inside the building is a café.

The visitor center’s Apple store is in the middle section of the building.

The unique items are arranged on a wall display on the south side of the store.

Perhaps the cutest items on display there are these onesies with an Apple logo.

If you’re an Apple fan, you, of course, need to make sure your kids follow in your footsteps at an early age.

You’ll also find this colorful memory card game.

The memory cards feature drawings of iconic Apple products.

Among those included in the set are illustrations of the first flat-screen iMac, the iPad, and AirPods.

If you want write home about your visit, you can buy these postcards.

The postcards feature photographs of Apple’s products, old and new.

Apple sells the postcards in 12-card sets. It offers three different sets featuring different collections of products. Each set costs $20.

If you want to openly display your love for Apple, it offers a wide selection of T-shirts you can buy.

Some of the t-shirt designs play off the shape of Apple’s headquarters.

Some incorporate the spaceship with a bit more subtlety.

Other feature classic Apple logo, like this one.

And this one.

And these.

If you’re looking for a more discreet way to show your Apple love, the store also sells hats with small logos.

If you want, you can also purchase an Apple-themed bag to carry your purchases.

In addition to the shirts, hats, and postcards, the visitor center store carries the Apple products found in the company’s other outlets, including iPhones.

Apple Watches.

iPads.

And Macs.

It also has a wide selection of iPhone cases.

iPhone cases on display at the Apple Park Visitor Center store.

And Apple Watch bands.

While at the visitor center, you can grab a coffee at the café next door to the store.

You can also see a scale model of the spaceship building and surrounding campus.

If you look at the model through an augmented reality app on an iPad, it comes to life.

Or you can check out the patio upstairs.

And get another glimpse of Apple’s famous spaceship.