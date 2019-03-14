Apple’s iCloud is experiencing technical problems with some of its services

source Shutterstock

Apple’s iCloud service is experiencing an issue that’s preventing some users from accessing services like iCloud Drive and Find My iPhone.

The outage comes just after Facebook suffered one of its worst technical outages on Wednesday.

Apple’s iCloud service appeared to be suffering outages affecting several products on Thursday, the latest tech company to suffer a high-profile outage this week.

Apple’s iCloud status web page says there are “issues” with several products and notes that users may not be able to access those services. The problem is affecting Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Drive, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, and iCloud Keychain among other Apple services.

Apple’s website indicates these issues began at 11 a.m., lining up with the website DownDetector.com which also showed a spike in problem reports for iCloud around that time.

When reached by Business Insider, Apple declined to provide additional comment beyond what’s already been posted on its System Status page.

The outage comes a day after Facebook suffered one of its worst technical outages in the company’s history. Facebook attributed the outage, which left its core social networking platform and its Instagram app unavailable to many users on Wednesday, to a server configuration change.

Earlier this week, Google’s Gmail suffered technical problems.

It’s also not the only time Apple’s iCloud services have experienced issues in recent months. Users had trouble accessing iCloud services this past October and again in January. In both instances, the outage appears to have lasted for roughly two hours.