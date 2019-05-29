Apple’s iconic iPod Touch is back after 4 years, with prices in Singapore starting from S$299

The new iPod Touch now comes with augmented reality support and Group FaceTime feature. Apple

After a four-year hiatus, Apple is finally bringing back its classic iPod Touch – this time, with a bevy of upgrades for “even greater performance”.

The tech company said in an announcement on Tuesday (May 28) that the new iPod Touch will boast enhancements to power, capability and communication. In Singapore, the iPod Touch models are sold at prices starting from S$299 (US$217) for a 32GB model.

The device’s 128GB and 256GB models will retail at prices from S$469 and S$639 respectively.

The newest version of the iPod Touch is armed with an A10 Fusion chip designed by Apple and touted as being able to deliver improved game performance. It also has augmented reality (AR) support and Group FaceTime – a first for the iPod Touch line of devices.

The revamped iPod Touch features Apple Music which gives subscribers access to over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists, Beats 1 Radio and daily editorial selections from music experts. They will also be able to create personal playlists, watch music videos, listen to Beats 1 shows on demand and share music through the platform, Apple said.

iPod Touch users can access over 50 million songs on Apple Music. Apple

Apple added game subscription service Apple Arcade will also launch in fall with over a hundred new and exclusive games with no advertisements or additional purchases. Users can also download games for offline play.

Apple Arcade, which lands this fall, will have over 100 exclusive games in store for users. Apple

The iPod Touch’s first-ever AR feature will be available for gaming, education and web browsing, and has been built to be more “engaging and immersive”, said the company.

Apple also said that with shared AR and persistent AR, the latest iPod Touch is able to “magically bring to life 3D objects like toys and sculptures”.

The new iPod Touch allows AR experiences across gaming, education and web browsing. Apple

Available in six finishes – space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and (Product) Red – all three models of the device are available for order through Apple’s Singapore website, the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, as well as Apple authorised resellers and select carriers.

