Apple’s head designer has made a $250,000 ring out of a single chunk of diamond — and it needs to be seen to be believed

source Getty/Sothebys

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive has designed a diamond ring that’s made entirely out of diamond.

It’s expected to sell for $150,000 to $250,000 with the proceeds going to charity.

If you like the way that Apple products look and feel, you’re admiring Jony Ive’s work.

As Apple’s chief design officer, he’s responsible for the materials and form enclosing your iPhone, MacBook, and iPad.

Increasingly, he’s also designing things that aren’t computers. For his latest creation, he teamed up with his buddy, the famous designer Marc Newson, and designed a diamond ring – made entirely out of diamond.

Yes, there are ton of chamfered edges.

It’s expected to raise between $150,000 and $250,000 for charity at an auction at Sotheby’s.

Behold:

source Sotheby’s

Here’s how Sotheby’s describes the ring:

Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s Chief Design Officer, and renowned industrial designer Marc Newson – having curated the (RED) auction five years ago – have, this year, designed a unique ring, made exclusively for (RED) by Diamond Foundry®. Consistent with their mutual obsession with transforming raw material into objects of value, Ive & Newson’s design is singular, clear and un-compromised by the traditional metal settings and bands that have previously been required to create ‘diamond rings’. Theirs will be created by removing material rather than adding – an ambition made possible by the extraordinary scale of the stone which will enable the ring to be completely made of this material.

Creating a ring-shaped diamond is no small feat; the diamond block will be faceted with several thousand facets, some of which are as small as several hundred micrometers. The interior ring will be cylindrically cut out for the desired smoothness using a micrometer thick water jet inside which a laser beam is cast. The finished ring will have between 2000-3000 facets which has never been seen before on a single piece.

The gemstone will be created by Diamond Foundry®, the certified carbon neutral diamond producer who has pioneered and developed the proprietary technology to form diamonds safely and sustainably.

If you must have a diamond ring made out of diamond, the auction begins on December 5, 2018 in Miami. Note that it’s going to be made to fit the buyer – up to a size 5, which is pretty small, so make sure it will fit the hand you have in mind for it before spending hundreds of thousands on a diamond ring.